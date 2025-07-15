ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Littler Lounge: From Tip Jars To Service Charges – And Now, No Tax On Tips?! (Podcast)

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave,David Jordan
In this episode of Littler Lounge, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Littler attorneys Dan Boatright and David Jordan to dive into the wild world of tipping. From airport kiosks and frozen yogurt shops to hibachi grills and PTA apps (yes, really), tipping has gone rogue – and as it shows up in more unexpected places, the legal questions get a little...fuzzy.

They explore where tipping is happening, who it's for, and what employers need to know before flipping that POS screen around. And just when you thought it couldn't get more interesting, the recently passed "Big Beautiful Bill" enters the chat – bringing with it a shiny new no tax on tips provision.

It's a practical look at how businesses can stay compliant in a world where even robots might be eligible for gratuities someday. Whether you're in hospitality or just curious about that "Would you like to leave a tip?" prompt at self-checkout, this episode offers a grounded take on a fast-changing topic. No gratuity required – but we won't stop you.

