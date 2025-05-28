Managed Payroll, Leave, Attendance, And Payroll Compliances For 700+ Associates

Our client is an Indian subsidiary of a US-based multinational company located in Bengaluru. The company provides information services to the Government, Construction, Insurance, and Solar Energy companies in the United States of America and other countries.

They are the leading provider of accurate geospatial data, such as property insights for smarter planning, building, and efficiency.

Challenge

The client was looking for a partner to support them in providing comprehensive services to manage their employee data, compensation and benefits data, leave and attendance, payroll, compliances, and employee documents.

They were using multiple sources, tools, platforms, and agencies to manage the activities mentioned above. This led to many challenges on accuracy, increased manual efforts, and an enormous amount of time on reconciliation between data in different systems and agencies.

Case Highlights

The client was on-boarded with a headcount of 700+ associates.

As there were multiple systems to capture employee information (such as employee masters, salary data, leave and attendance data, etc.), we customized a module integrating all employee information, including configuring all leave types, shift times, and attendance rules basis their policy, which was added to the same payroll application.

Integrated their swipe-in/swipe-out system data with our payroll system using technology-driven solutions.

Routed the system notifications through a new SMTP service to ensure faster and accurate communications to their employees.

Organized the exchange of data through an online drive, thereby revamping the older system-based email communication.

Successfully transitioned the payroll and delivered all the required reports in the first month of go-live.

Our Approach

We had multiple rounds of discussions with different stakeholders from management, human resource, finance, and information technology teams to understand their pain points and specific requirements.

We demonstrated our solutions, listened to their feedback, and customized our products and solutions to meet their expectations.

Post understanding the needs and demands of the client, we did a solution blueprint to build a seamless transition journey, including:

Preparing a detailed plan in a timeline chart(Gantt Chart) specifying every activity with an owner and timeline

A weekly check-point call scheduled to discuss progress, requirements, and plan for next steps

Delivering customized portal, formats, and templates to match the requirements

Engaging with all relevant stakeholders, existing vendor, technical support, and payroll operations to discuss the progress and status

Helped them with real-time data reports on leave and attendance

Timely communication to employees on the switch-over to the new system

Conducting 10+ training sessions to all employees spread across different units and multiple shifts

Impact

The client was ecstatic and appreciated our seamless transition and hassle-free implementation.

The entire system was set up and rolled out within a short span of one month against an industry average of three months

Substantial time saved on reconciliation of various input/output reports by different teams due to Nexdigm's solution

Regular payroll reports delivered to enable the client to pay salaries to their employees on time

Employee Self Service (ESS) portal was loaded with pay slips and tax slips for employees' reference

Ensured 100% adherence to all payroll compliances and shared remittance challans on time

Employee queries managed online saving the time and efforts of the client's human resource team

