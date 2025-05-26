Littler Lounge: What's Keeping Employers Up At Night In 2025 (Podcast)

Welcome to Littler Lounge, the podcast where employment law meets happy hour energy. Pull up a chair, pour yourself something fizzy, and join us as we unwind with the sharpest minds in labor and employment law. This isn't your typical legal briefing – we're trading the boardroom for the breakroom to talk shop, share stories, and unpack the issues shaping the workplace today.

In each episode, we tap into Littler's deep bench of thought leaders to explore the legal, cultural, and practical dimensions of work – from IE&D and immigration to AI and labor relations. It's smart, it's insightful, and yes, it's a little irreverent. Because when you bring together brilliant people who trust each other, the real conversations start to flow.

Big firm. Big ideas. Zero stuffiness.

In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave unpack the results of Littler's 2025 Employer Survey, revealing what's top of mind for employers in today's rapidly shifting legal and cultural landscape. From the uncertain future of inclusion, equity and diversity (IE&D) programs and the chilling effect of increased immigration enforcement, to the whiplash in AI adoption and the evolving dynamics of labor relations, employers are navigating a complex web of concerns. Tune in as Claire and Nicole explore the tension between compliance and culture – and why many organizations are choosing to hold steady amid regulatory ambiguity.

self

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.