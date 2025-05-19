Missouri Senate Passes Paid Sick Leave Repeal

On May 14, 2025, the Missouri Senate passed a bill that, in part, repealed the paid sick leave provisions of Proposition A, which requires private employers to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. The bill will now head to Governor Mike Kehoe's desk for signature and, if signed, will go into effect on August 28, 2025.

What does this mean for Missouri employers? The paid sick leave law, RSMo §§ 290.600–290.642, went into effect on May 1, 2025, and will remain in place until August 28, 2025, assuming Governor Kehoe signs the bill, as expected. Employers should ensure compliance with the law while it is in effect. After August 28, however, employers can consider whether to keep in place any previously made Proposition A-related changes to leave policies or procedures or cease providing paid sick leave to their employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.