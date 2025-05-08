This Week From The Hill (May 4 – 10, 2025)

The Trump Administration "skinny budget" was released on May 2. The skinny budget provides a brief outline of the Administration's spending priorities for Fiscal Year 2026. A more fulsome budget will be released at a later date.

An administration's budget request is seen as a discussion document to highlight White House priorities rather than directions to appropriators. When appropriators receive the full budget, they will consider those numbers when proceeding with the FY26 appropriations bills.

In this year's skinny budget, the Trump Administration requested a 23% cut in nondefense spending and kept defense spending roughly flat. The skinny budget calls for a reduction of more than 30% in the Labor Department's budget, primarily through cutting workforce training and development programs. The proposal also calls for material reductions to the Treasury Department's budget, including $2.5 billion from the Internal Revenue Service. Health and Human Services faces more than $32 billion in cuts, though none that impact employee benefits directly.

