Missouri Supreme Court Rejects Challenges To Proposition A (Including Missouri Paid Sick Time Law & Minimum Wage Increase)

On April 29, 2025, the Missouri Supreme Court issued a decision rejecting challenges to Missouri Proposition A, which increased the Missouri Minimum Wage and created a requirement that most Missouri employees be entitled to receive paid sick leave. A summary of the decision may be found on the Court's website here.

The Court found that the ballot summary and fiscal note summary for Proposition A, which appeared on the November 2024 election ballot, were not inaccurate or misleading so as to constitute an irregularity casting doubt on the election. As to the claims challenging Proposition A on the basis that it is unconstitutional because it violates the single subject and clear title provisions of the Missouri Constitution in that it deals with two subjects (raising the minimum wage and creating paid sick time), the Court found that it did not have jurisdiction to decide that question and dismissed these claims without prejudice, meaning a trial court will need to issue a decision on the claims, which could then be appealed. This process would take many months.

The bottom line is that the Missouri Supreme Court did not stop Proposition A from taking effect.

It is our understanding that the prospects of the Missouri Legislature passing a repeal or revision to Missouri Paid Sick Leave that would take effect by Proposition A's May 1, 2025 effective date are slim but not impossible.

Therefore, we recommend that Missouri employers (1) plan to comply with Proposition A's May 1, 2025 effective date and (2) be prepared to publish their policies on Missouri's Paid Sick Time within the week following May 1, 2025 in case there is a last-minute legislative repeal.

Background

As we explained in our previous client alert, on November 5, 2024, Missouri voters approved Proposition A by over 57%, which increased the Missouri Minimum Wage to $13.75, effective January 1, 2025, and will increase it to $15.00 per hour, effective January 1, 2026. Thereafter, the Missouri Minimum Wage will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index. Further, Proposition A requires that most Missouri non-governmental employers provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, effective May 1, 2025. Proposition A also requires that Missouri employers post and send a notice regarding paid sick leave to employees by April 15, 2025. On March 19, 2025, we published another client alert with an update on the litigation challenging Proposition A and potential legislative changes to Proposition A.

We are prepared to assist Missouri employers with advice regarding compliance with Proposition A. We will continue to monitor the latest developments, guidance, and legal requirements in this area of law.

