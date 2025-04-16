National Health Observances | April 2025

Educate and energize your co-workers with National Health Observances (NHOs). NHOs are special days, weeks, or months dedicated to raising awareness about important health topics. The CBIZ Wellbeing team highlights key observances and resources for our clients to help make each month more meaningful and exciting!

Financial Literacy Month

Jump$tart Coalition & Money Fit by DRS

Financial Literacy Month was started in 2000 as Youth Financial Literacy Day by the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE). With the support of the National Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy and its state affiliates around the country, Financial Literacy Month has grown to involve financial institutions, government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, schools, and interested individuals.

As a not-for-profit organization, Money Fit by DRS focuses on preventing financial issues and helping individuals develop strong core competencies in personal finance. Participation in the Credit Counseling Services and Personal Finance Education programs provided through the Money Fit Academy is free.For many employees, becoming financially fit will:

Increase their focus and productivity.

Reduce the need for tardiness and absenteeism.

Create a stable and sustainable lifestyle.

Increase job satisfaction.

Help them avoid wage garnishment, bankruptcy, tax levies, and payday advance loans.

Lessen the need to tap into their retirement accounts.

Alcohol Awareness Month

National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

Alcohol Awareness Month is a great opportunity to update your knowledge about alcohol, alcohal abuse disorders, and their impacts on health and society. Alcohol misuse is linked to more than 200 diseases and injury-related conditions, meaning alcohol misuse contributes substantially to healthcare costs and lost productivity and affects people's health in ways they may not realize.

Rethinking Drinking is a website and companion booklet that is useful for evaluating one's relationship with alcohol, including its impact on health. Rethinking Drinking also provides tools for calculating the amount of alcohol in beverages and tips for cutting back or stopping drinking.

Short Takes with NIAAA is a video series that consists of 60-second videos that provide easy-to-understand explanations for alcohol-related topics and questions.

Donate Life Month

Donate Life America

2025 Theme: Let Life Sing!

In 2025, let life sing! Birds are known across many cultures as one of the most welcomed and visible signs of spring. They represent both new beginnings and visits from loved ones who have passed away. The yearly return of birds and their songs offer us a sense of peace and hope.

Observed in April each year, National Donate Life Month helps to raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors , and honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.

Use these Donate Life resources available to download, print and share to help show support for the Donate Life cause and raise awareness with others.

National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHCDD) | April 16

The Conversation Project – Institute for Healthcare Improvement

National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) is an annual initiative celebrated on April 16to encourage and empower people to begin or continue conversations about their wishes for care through the end of life. NHDD is an initiative to educate people on the importance of advance care planning. It encourages individuals to express their wishes regarding healthcare and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes, whatever they may be.

It all starts with a conversation. These free Conversation Guides can help you converse with the important people in your life about your — or their — wishes for care through the end of life. Use the Communications Toolkit for promoting NHDD. The toolkit includes images, logos, language, and resources to promote NHDD.

World Autism Month & World Autism Awareness Day | April 2

Autism Speaks

Throughout the month, Autism Speaks shares stories and provides opportunities to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism and foster worldwide support. This year's theme is "Redefine Possible." The hope is to create a world where autistic people have not just acceptance, but access; and not just awareness, but action. A world where opportunities are limitless, and every person can thrive. You can help do this by:

Using the World Autism Month resources to spread the word in your workplace, schools, and community.

Inviting your colleagues, classroom, and friends to join our Kindness Campaign and encourage acceptance, understanding, and inclusion with daily acts of kindness at school, work, or in your community. Together, we can create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

Joined by the international community, hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes, and communities around the world come together on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, to Light It Up Blue in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them.

