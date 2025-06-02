New Jersey's Tightened Pay Transparency Requirements Take Effect June 1, 2025

Employers looking to hire workers in New Jersey will need to comply with the state's new pay transparency requirements under a state law set to take effect on June 1, 2025.

Employers looking to hire workers in New Jersey will need to comply with the state's new pay transparency requirements under a state law set to take effect on June 1, 2025. The law, which was signed by Governor Phil Murphy in November 2024, will require employers to disclose compensation and benefits in job postings and notices for promotion opportunities.

New Jersey's new pay transparency law takes effect on June 1, 2025.

The law will require employers to provide salary or wage information or a salary range in job postings and to make reasonable efforts to inform existing employees of promotional opportunities in their departments.

Specifically, Senate Bill 2310 (S2310) will require employers to provide the “hourly wage or salary, or a range of the hourly wage or salary” in postings for new jobs or transfer opportunities. Employers will also be required to make “reasonable efforts” to “announce, post, or otherwise make known” any promotion opportunity advertised either internally or externally to all employees in “affected department[s].” Promotions are defined as positions where there is a “change in job title and an increase in compensation.”

Covered employers that fail to comply with the new pay transparency requirements may face civil penalties of $300 for a first violation and $600 for each subsequent violation. While each violation will be considered a “separate violation,” S2310 makes clear that an employer may only be fined once for each noncompliant posting, even if that posting is distributed on multiple platforms.

The New Jersey law comes as a growing list of states and jurisdictions have enacted new pay transparency laws across the United States. If they have not already, covered employers may want to review their job postings and procedures for publishing job openings.

