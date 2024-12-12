NYS Paid Prenatal Leave FAQs Provide Guidance In Advance Of January Compliance

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, all private-sector employers in New York must provide eligible employees 20 hours of paid prenatal leave. The New York State Department of Labor released FAQs providing employers with guidance on the new law. According to the FAQs, paid prenatal leave is a separate entitlement from any other leave policies. As you prepare your policies in advance of the Jan. 1 effective date, you can read more about the important considerations included in the FAQs here: NYS Paid Prenatal Leave: Employers Must Manage a New Entitlement in the New Year – Jackson Lewis.

