Behind The Podcast Episode: Paid Sick Leave Law

Right before Thanksgiving, we just dropped the first episode of a new season of the podcast that I host — "From Lawyer to Employer".
Now, I'll be the first to admit that this podcast is never going to compete with those true crime podcasts out there or even my favorite music ones (I have a soft spot for Hit Parade).

But if you like hearing about some of the newest developments in employment law in bite-sized increments, then this just might be for you.

In the first episode, I sat down with my law partner Peter Murphy to talk about some of the intricacies of the revised Paid Sick Leave law. I like the format of the podcast because it allows us to talk about issues a bit more easily than a written blog post or alert can do.

In the episode, we also share our thoughts on steps that employers should be thinking about now, while there is still some time before the changes take effect on January 1, 2025.

In upcoming episodes, I'll talk with other guests about what is going on with the Department of Labor's overtime rules, artificial intelligence and the workplace, the upcoming Connecticut legislative session and more.

The podcast is free to download and you can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss an episode. A new episode should drop every few weeks.

