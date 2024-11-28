Insights: Employment | Benefits | Mobility – Q4 2024

Welcome to Insights.

Our last edition of the year highlights the most significant employment, benefits and mobility developments during 2024 and looks at what the future holds for businesses in 2025 across key jurisdictions.

This year has already seen many changes, with new laws, regulations and standards impacting a wide range of employment rights, the pensions and benefits landscape, and immigration policies.

2025 will be a year of yet more change and uncertainty requiring businesses to navigate a broad array of new challenges and opportunities affecting their workforce, planning and strategy.

We are delighted to share this edition of Insights with you and hope you find it helpful to take stock and prepare for the year ahead.

Brazil: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

This year has brought several significant updates to Brazilian labor law, with key changes focusing on equal pay, digital communication requirements, and debate over the regulation of platform work. These developments highlight the increasing emphasis on gender equality, workplace mental health, and the evolving nature of work in the gig economy. This article outlines the key highlights from 2024 and looks ahead to 2025.

China: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

2024 has seen several developments in employment law in China, reflecting the Chinese government's focus on the macroeconomy, as well as the employment sector, in the coming years. This article outlines the key highlights of employment law in 2024 and the outlook in 2025.

France: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

Employers in France should expect hard times, according to some of the best-informed employment specialists. They foresee a wave of bankruptcies and business collapses in the upcoming months—perhaps even weeks. In addition, employers will need to adapt to European regulation, which is becoming increasingly impactful on EU Member States. This article outlines the key highlights from 2024 and looks ahead to 2025.

Germany: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

Over the course of 2024, employee rights have once again been strengthened. This trend is expected to continue in 2025, forcing employers to implement new internal systems, and to rethink their corporate strategies for the years ahead. This article deals with the most important changes in 2024 and provides a brief outlook for 2025.

Singapore: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

This year has seen some key employment developments in Singapore, with new legislation and guidelines being introduced, alongside increased union scrutiny on employers. This article outlines the key highlights from 2024 and looks ahead to 2025.

United Arab Emirates: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

This year has seen some key employment developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for employer-employee relationships, while providing an insight into the implications of such developments for employers operating in the UAE. This article outlines the key highlights from 2024 and looks ahead to 2025.

United Kingdom: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

United States: Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

