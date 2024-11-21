ARTICLE
21 November 2024

IRS Creates Standardized Form For Section 83(b) Elections

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier this month, the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") released Form 15620, which is an approved IRS form for making Internal Revenue Code ("Code") Section 83(b) elections. By way of background, Code Section 83(b).
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Amanda H. Nussbaum
Photo of Colleen Hart
Photo of David B. Teigman
Photo of Jesse T. Foley
Photo of Kyle Litfin
Photo of Nicholas LaSpina
Authors

Earlier this month, the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") released Form 15620, which is an approved IRS form for making Internal Revenue Code ("Code") Section 83(b) elections. By way of background, Code Section 83(b) provides taxpayers with the ability to include the fair market value of nonvested property over the amount (if any) paid for the property at the time of transfer in their gross income at the time of transfer, rather than when the property becomes vested. In general, the effect of the irrevocable election is that taxpayers can pre-pay the tax liability associated with the property while it has a lower valuation (assuming the property's value increases in the following years). Code Section 83(b) elections are often made in connection with the grant of restricted shares for early-stage companies as well as in respect of profits interests (also called "carry" in the asset management industry). Profits interests that meet the requirements of certain IRS Revenue Procedures have favorable tax treatment even without a Code Section 83(b) election. Nevertheless, Code Section 83(b) elections are frequently made on profits interests so as to preserve the favorable tax treatment in the event that the profit interest does not comply with the applicable IRS Revenue Procedures.

With the release of Form 15620, taxpayers are no longer responsible for drafting an election form if they want to make a Code Section 83(b) election, as was historically the case. However, taxpayers may continue to file their own election form and not use Form 15620 if they choose to do so. Consistent with existing Code Section 83(b) filing procedures, Form 15620 currently may only be filed via mail, but the IRS is expected to support electronic filing eventually.

IRS Creates Standardized Form For Section 83(b) Elections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amanda H. Nussbaum
Amanda H. Nussbaum
Photo of Colleen Hart
Colleen Hart
Photo of David B. Teigman
David B. Teigman
Photo of Jesse T. Foley
Jesse T. Foley
Photo of Kyle Litfin
Kyle Litfin
Photo of Nicholas LaSpina
Nicholas LaSpina
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More