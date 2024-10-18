ARTICLE
18 October 2024

IRS Introduces Supplemental Claim Process For Employee Retention Tax Credit

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) introduced a supplemental claim process to assist payroll companies and third-party payers in resolving incorrect claims for the Employee Retention Credit.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Sarah L. Engle
Authors

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) introduced a supplemental claim process to assist payroll companies and third-party payers in resolving incorrect claims for the Employee Retention Credit. This process allows third-party payers to correct or withdraw claims for taxpayers who are ineligible for the credit.

Learn more about this and other important regulatory developments from the IRS in the latest Weekly IRS Roundup.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah L. Engle
Sarah L. Engle
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More