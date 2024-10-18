IRS Introduces Supplemental Claim Process For Employee Retention Tax Credit

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) introduced a supplemental claim process to assist payroll companies and third-party payers in resolving incorrect claims for the Employee Retention Credit. This process allows third-party payers to correct or withdraw claims for taxpayers who are ineligible for the credit.

Learn more about this and other important regulatory developments from the IRS in the latest Weekly IRS Roundup.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.