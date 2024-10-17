Big Brother: An Experiment On Maintaining Peace And Harmony In The Workplace

Nearly twenty-five years ago, one of the most revolutionary shows premiered. Now in its 26th season, Big Brother remains one of the most controversial shows on television.

Nearly twenty-five years ago, one of the most revolutionary shows premiered. Now in its 26th season, Big Brother remains one of the most controversial shows on television. The show follows a group of contestants, known as “House Guests,” who are isolated from the outside world, and forced to live in a house, outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

While these House Guests are competing in a reality TV show, they are also in fact “employees” of CBS. Unlike a regular job, however, these employees are always “on,” and work-life balance is virtually non-existent. No personal time off, no breaks, no overtime wages—just a constant live feed recording their every move. This dynamic can often have a negative effect on the contestants as they progress through the season.

As one can imagine, tempers flare and emotions rise as the weeks go on, as the House Guests must learn how to coexist peacefully. While the production team enforces basic rules such as prohibiting against violence, the House Guests are left to create “rules” of their own to maintain order in the house.

We can learn a lot from what unfolds on Big Brother, and what is essential in a workplace to maintain peace and harmony in the workforce. As a business owner, it is essential that workplace policies are in place and proper guidelines are implemented to ensure tensions are mitigated. This includes a robust personal time off program, sick and attendance policies, and a workplace violation policy to maintain harmony in the workplace. Most importantly, it is essential that business owners consult with counsel that specializes in these employment issues to ensure they comply with local state and federal regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.