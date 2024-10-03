ARTICLE
3 October 2024

IRS Releases Guidance On Matching Contributions For Student Loan Payments

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

Authors

Last month, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released long-awaited guidance on matching contributions for qualified student loan payments under § 401(k) of the Internal Revenue Code and other similar retirement plans. This guidance aims to help plan sponsors with setting up these programs for plan years beginning after December 31, 2024, until proposed regulations are issued.

Learn more and see other updates in this Weekly IRS Roundup.

Authors
Kevin Spencer
Evan Walters
Sama Kaseer
Learn More