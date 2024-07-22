ARTICLE
22 July 2024

PAGA's Reforms Aim To Deliver On Its Original Promise

Members Jennifer Rubin and Paul Huston, along with Associate Mike Flesuras wrote an article in Law360 discussing the debate around California's Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) and how it came to a head with Governor Gavin Newson signing reforms into law on July 1.

The authors write, "Although it appears that PAGA is here to stay, the reforms encourage employers to reduce litigation risks through proactive compliance and corrective actions. Conducting regular payroll audits, implementing comprehensive training programs, developing clear policies and leveraging cure provisions can help mitigate the risk of PAGA claims and maintain peace of mind. Staying informed will help California employers navigate the evolving landscape of California wage and hour law, and ensure long-term compliance."

