Department Of Education Solicits Comments On Development Of A Common Manual For The Ford Direct Loan Program

This call for public comment presents an opportunity for institutions of higher education and other stakeholders to voice their concerns and share ideas for improving the direct loan servicing process.

On September 8, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education published an announcement in the Federal Register requesting information from stakeholders on developing and implementing a "common manual" for the William D. Ford Direct Loan Program. According to the announcement, this effort is intended to promote consistency, transparency and effectiveness across all post-disbursement servicing and collections functions and will be modeled on the Common Manual for the Federal Family Education Loan Program. This call for public comment presents an opportunity for institutions of higher education and other stakeholders to voice their concerns and share ideas for improving the direct loan servicing process. For example, given growing concerns about anticipated spikes in cohort default rates, institutions and other stakeholders have an opportunity to advocate for stronger default prevention activities by direct loan servicers.

The Department manages the direct loan program. The Department's Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) is the lender for direct loans, and FSA contracts with multiple student loan servicers to administer the loans and provide customer service to borrowers.

Federal loan servicers are an important piece of the direct loan repayment process and a line of defense in preventing borrower default. However, the current servicer contracts are performance-based and allow servicers flexibility in the way they meet Department objectives. There is no set of prescriptive standards, which results in inconsistency. Additionally, the current compensation structure for servicers does not provide incentives for prioritizing working with late-stage delinquent borrowers to prevent default.

Comments must be submitted via the federal eRulemaking Portal at regulations.gov. Note that when first published, the notice included an incorrect docket number. The correct docket number is ED-2025-FSA-0713. Comments are due by 4:59 p.m. on October 8, 2025.

About Duane Morris

The Duane Morris Higher Education Group has experience guiding associations, institutions and other interested parties in identifying key issues at stake in rulemaking proceedings, preparing substantive input for consideration by negotiating committees, framing and drafting public comments and holding constructive meetings with government officials during the rulemaking process.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Katherine D. Brodie, Anthony J. Guida Jr., Matthew Steinway, any of the attorneys in our Higher Education Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.