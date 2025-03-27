ARTICLE
27 March 2025

2025's Discount Retail Dilemma: Managing Inflation And Competition Challenges

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

United States Strategy
Rick Maicki,Chris Ventry,Emily Warden
+2 Authors

Facing fierce competition and unyielding cost pressures, discount retailers are at a crossroads in 2025. As inflationary trends persist and big retailers capture market share, understanding these dynamics is crucial. Our insight report delves into the strategic challenges and opportunities for discount retailers in this evolving landscape. Read on to stay ahead.

1602510a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

