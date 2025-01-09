EU Geopolitical Risk Update – Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 118

European Court of Auditors releases Special Report on State aid in times of crisis (see here)

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) released a Special Report on 31 October 2024 on "State aid in times of crisis – Swift reaction but shortcomings in the Commission's monitoring and inconsistencies in the framework to support the EU's industrial policy objectives." Backdrop. In recent years, the European Commission introduced three temporary State aid frameworks. These were intended to enable Member States to support companies affected by (i) the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, (ii) Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and (iii) the European Green Deal in 2023 by prolonging certain main features of the Ukraine crisis framework, as well as by introducing new measures (applicable until 31 December 2025) to further accelerate investments in key sectors for the transition towards a net- zero economy. As a result, State aid spending in the EU nearly tripled, from a pre-crisis level of some €120 billion per year to surpassing €320 billion in both 2020 and 2021, and almost €230 billion in 2022. Findings. The Special Report focuses on the Commission's effectiveness in adapting the State aid framework to respond to the above-referred economic disturbances, in addition to assessing the consistency of the State aid framework supporting the European Green Deal and other industrial policy objectives. According to the ECA, in particular: (i) The Commission rapidly adopted the COVID-19 and Ukraine temporary crisis frameworks, which enabled Member States to act promptly by establishing a common framework for national aid measures, providing legal certainty to Member States, and limiting their administrative burden. However, such rapid action also meant that Member States had very limited time to provide feedback to the Commission on these crises frameworks. State aid is also increasingly used to support industrial policy goals such as enhancing the EU's strategic independence and the transition towards a net-zero economy. However, the EU currently has a complex set of State aid rules that are not always consistent or supported by sufficient economic analysis. (ii) On assessing crisis-related State aid, the Commission often lacked details on Member State measures implemented under the temporary crisis frameworks, notably in relation to "umbrella schemes" (e.g., combining several crisis response measures and aid instruments (such as grants, loans, or tax relief)). In particular, the national conditions for granting the umbrella scheme aid were unknown, as support measures underlying such schemes were not assessed or subject to the Commission's approval. (iii) On monitoring of State aid to verify whether Member States were complying with State aid decisions and rules, the Commission has faced significantly higher State aid expenditure since 2020. However, during the crises, the Commission temporarily reduced its periodic monitoring of State aid, resulting in limited coverage of national schemes, before resuming annual monitoring in 2024. Furthermore, when examining the Commission's 2022-2023 monitoring exercise, the ECA considered the Commission's risk assessments as inadequately documented and that these did not allow the ECA to conclude that all potential risks had been systematically identified and evaluated. (iv) On transparency, the ECA's audit visits found that not all Member States reported comprehensive and accurate data on State aid to the Commission. The ECA considers that the Commission currently lacks complete and reliable data on the State aid granted by Member States, including a lack of data on overall amounts of such aid, nor the amounts granted to different economic sectors, including those where the EU is pursuing an active industrial policy (e.g., batteries, hydrogen, semiconductors). Furthermore, the ECA considers that required transparency regarding the beneficiaries of State aid is currently not ensured, due to an inconsistent framework for transparency and with some Member States not meeting their transparency obligations. Recommendations. To address the ECA's concerns, the Special Report provides various recommendations to the Commission, such as: Strengthening the assessment and monitoring of State aid schemes (target implementation date: 2025);

Enhancing the transparency of State aid and improving State aid reporting for evidence-based policy making (target implementation date: (a) when adopting a future framework and (b) 2026). For the Commission's response to the Special Report, see here.