Geneva Insights - October 2024

Economic

The World Trade Organization (WTO) hosts a series of meetings on trade in services, including the Committee on Trade in Financial Services on October 1, the Council for Trade in Services (CTS) on October 2, and the Committee on Specific Commitments on October 1. The Committee on Trade in Financial Services oversees the application of the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) regarding financial services, formulating proposals, considering amendments, and providing technical assistance. The CTS facilitates GATS implementation, addressing trade in services issues, while the Committee on Specific Commitments ensures technical accuracy and coherence of WTO members' services commitments.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) hosts the Working Group on the Legal Development of the Madrid System for the International Registration of Marks from October 7-11. This meeting brings together representatives to discuss key issues and opportunities in international registration of marks, covering topics such as election and governance, fee structure, proposals from delegations, language expansion, and Madrid System languages. The agenda includes election of the Chair and Vice-Chairs, adoption of the agenda, recalculation of individual fees, and discussions on dependency, new languages, and translation practices. The meeting aims to facilitate international cooperation and development in intellectual property.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Working Party on Customs Questions affecting Transport holds its 167th session from October 9 to 11. This meeting brings together representatives to discuss key issues and opportunities in customs and transport, covering topics such as the adoption of the agenda, activities of UNECE bodies and other United Nations organizations, the TIR Convention, International Convention on Harmonization of Frontier Controls of Goods, Convention on Facilitation of Border Crossing Procedures for Passengers by Rail, and Customs Conventions on Temporary Importation of Private and Commercial Road Vehicles. The agenda also includes the introduction of new technologies in rail, road, inland waterway, logistics, and intermodal transport until 2030, activities of other organizations and countries, and administrative matters.

Organization for an International Geographical Indications Network (OriGIn) holds its 2024 Expert Meeting on October 10-11. The meeting will discuss key issues related to geographical indications (GIs), including "evocation" beyond the EU, protection of GIs when used as ingredients, global challenges in trademark applications conflicting with GIs, best practices in establishing consumer surveys, protecting GIs online, collective GI organizations and competition law, challenges related to GI registrations, and the Lisbon System, specifically case law and implementation issues related to the Geneva Act.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Standing Committee on the Law of Patents holds its 36th session from October 14 to 18. The meeting will discuss key issues related to patent law, including the international patent system, exceptions and limitations to patent rights, quality of patents, patents and health, confidentiality of communications between clients and patent advisors, and transfer of technology. The agenda includes the election of a Chair and two Vice-Chairs, admission of an observer, and discussions on patentability of artificial intelligence-related inventions, expedited examination programs, and standard-essential patents.

The UNCTAD Multi-year Expert Meeting on Commodities and Development meets October 14- 16 to focus on global commodity markets, particularly in developing countries. It reviews strategies to boost domestic value in commodity production, tackling challenges like infrastructure, financing, and governance. Key discussions cover trends in food, agricultural, mineral, and energy sectors, exploring how value addition drives economic growth. Despite the importance of moving from raw material exports to higher-value manufacturing, issues like price volatility and political differences slow progress. Experts share strategies to overcome these challenges and strengthen economic resilience.

International legal experts convene from October 21 to 23 for the 13th session of the Working Group on the Legal Development of the Hague System. The meeting addresses key issues impacting the international registration of industrial designs, including the submission of priority documents, the potential expansion of multi-class applications, and improving the efficiency of handling registrations across multiple jurisdictions. As the Hague System nears its 100th anniversary, experts focus on aligning the system with evolving user needs and ensuring it accommodates diverse design laws and practices while maintaining centralized management for applicants.

The 11th session of the UNCTAD Multi-Year Expert Meeting on Transport, Trade Logistics, and Trade Facilitation is held from October 23–25. The meeting focuses on "Maritime Transport in Times of Polycrisis," addressing the sector's response to disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, climate change, and economic uncertainty. Experts explore strategies for enhancing sustainability, digitalization, and resilience in global maritime transport, with a particular focus on the needs of developing countries, small island states, and landlocked nations. The discussions also consider outcomes from the Global Supply Chain Forum, held in May 2024.

The UNCTAD Trade and Development Board holds its seventy-sixth executive session from October 31 to November 1, focusing on the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs). This session reviews UNCTAD's efforts between the second quarter of 2023 and 2024 to address challenges faced by LDCs, including climate impacts, economic slowdowns, and rising food and energy costs. Discussions cover UNCTAD's activities across research, policy analysis, and technical cooperation, with a focus on advancing sustainable development and supporting the LDCs in their path toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Standards and Regulatory

The 128th session of the Working Party on General Safety Provisions is held from October 7- 11. The meeting focuses on amendments to regulations on speedometers and odometers, buses and coaches, gas-fueled vehicles, and more. The Working Party examines proposals to amend regulations regarding Liquefied Petroleum Gas vehicles and Compressed Natural Gas and Liquified Natural Gas Vehicles. Attendees also share views on vehicle automation, including autonomous shuttles. Finally, the Working Party agrees to resume consideration of the need for a second step in the use of a new technology (radiation warmer) as a heating system to maximize the energy efficiency of electric vehicles.

The 101st session of the TIR Executive Board (TIRExB) is held on October 7. TIRExB, a subsidiary body of the TIR Administrative Committee, is composed of 9 members, each from different Contracting Party to the TIR Convention. The TIRExB supervises and provides support in the application of the TIR procedure at the national and international levels.

The 91st session of the Working Party on Pollution and Energy, a group within the Inland Transport Committee, is held from October 14-16. Items on the agenda for the session include regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, motorcycles, and electric vehicles (EVs). Specifically, the Party investigates EV in-vehicle battery durability. The session also considers the Particle Measurement Programme (PMP) and UN Global Technical Resolution No. 24 on light-duty brake emissions. Finally, the Working group addresses agricultural and forestry tractors, including UN Regulation No. 96 (Diesel emissions for agricultural tractors) and UN Global Technical Regulation No. 11 (Non-road mobile machinery engines).

The International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) holds three sessions in October. First, from October 21-22, the Technical Committee holds its 60th session to consider the development of guidance and documents proposed by the Council. This includes guidance on DUS testing and on certain physiological characteristics. Second, on October 23, the Administrative and Legal Committee holds its 81st session to discuss guidance proposed by the Council including measures to enhance cooperation in examination. Finally, the Council meets for its 58th session on October 25. It considers various proposals from expert bodies and develops guidance regarding exchangeable software.

The 91st session of the Working Party on Lighting and Light-Signaling, a group within the Inland Transport Committee, is held from October 22-25. Included in the agenda are discussions of device regulations and installation regulations. The Working Party also attempts to simplify lighting and light-signaling regulations. In terms of electromagnetic compatibility, GRE is informed about the activities of the Informal Working Group on Electromagnetic Compatibility and considers amendments. Amendments are considered whose adoption was postponed in order to combine them with additional amendments. Finally, in response to the expert of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) presentation of the results of their 2024 European consumer study on glare in road traffic, GRE decides whether to create a task force or an informal working group to address this issue.

The Working Group on the Transportation of Perishable Foodstuffs holds its 81st session from October 29 to November 1. The Group reviews the activities of other bodies of interests such as the Inland Transportation Committee and the Working Party on Agriculture Quality Standards as well as international organizations such as the International Institute of Refrigeration, Transfrigoroute International, and other standardization organizations. Also included in the agenda is a review of the status and implementation of the Agreement on the International Carriage of Perishable Foodstuffs and on the Special Equipment to be Used for such Carriage (ATP). Proposals of amendments to ATP are considered.

