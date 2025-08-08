ARTICLE
8 August 2025

Webinar: Hawaii – Attorney General's Office And Office Of Consumer Protection

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Join us for the next webinar in our 2025 State AG Webinar series on consumer protection priorities, where we welcome guest speakers Christopher J.I. Leong, Supervising Deputy Attorney General...
United States Hawaii Consumer Protection
Paul Singer,Beth Bolen Chun,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors

August 20, 2025 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (EDT)

Join us for the next webinar in our 2025 State AG Webinar series on consumer protection priorities, where we welcome guest speakers Christopher J.I. Leong, Supervising Deputy Attorney General, Commerce and Economic Development Division, State of Hawaii Department of the Attorney General, and Mana Moriarty, Executive Director, Office of Consumer Protection.

This webinar is unique in nature, as our special guests, who come from separate entities, coordinate very closely in overlapping areas of consumer advocacy and work together to enforce consumer protection laws and safeguard the rights and interests of Hawaii residents. Their areas of collaboration include:

  • Legal enforcement
  • Consumer restitution
  • Multi-state actions
  • Legislative and policy support
  • Consumer education and outreach

Join us as we hear how both agencies approach consumer protection issues from a different–and yet very similar–lens.

Register here.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
