Webinar: Hawaii – Attorney General's Office And Office Of Consumer Protection

August 20, 2025 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (EDT)

Join us for the next webinar in our 2025 State AG Webinar series on consumer protection priorities, where we welcome guest speakers Christopher J.I. Leong, Supervising Deputy Attorney General, Commerce and Economic Development Division, State of Hawaii Department of the Attorney General, and Mana Moriarty, Executive Director, Office of Consumer Protection.

This webinar is unique in nature, as our special guests, who come from separate entities, coordinate very closely in overlapping areas of consumer advocacy and work together to enforce consumer protection laws and safeguard the rights and interests of Hawaii residents. Their areas of collaboration include:

Legal enforcement

Consumer restitution

Multi-state actions

Legislative and policy support

Consumer education and outreach

Join us as we hear how both agencies approach consumer protection issues from a different–and yet very similar–lens.

Register here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.