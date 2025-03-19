State AG News: Data Privacy, Labor & Employment, Consumer Protection March 6-12

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See the State Attorneys General page for more insights. Here are last week's updates.
Multistate
- A coalition of 21 state attorneys general sent a letter urging Congress to pass the "No DeepSeek on Government Devices Act," which will prohibit government devices from using and downloading the artificial intelligence software, DeepSeek. The letter explains that DeepSeek is a national security threat and has links to China Mobile, which has close ties to the Chinese military. DeepSeek has also been blocked on government devices in Canada, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan.
- A coalition of 20 state attorneys generalfiled a lawsuit and motion for temporary restraining order against multiple federal agencies in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland for conducting mass firings and failing to follow federal laws and regulations governing large-scale federal Reductions in Force. The lawsuit and the motion for TRO requests the court to reinstate fired employees, stop further termination, and identify affected employees.
Arizona
- Arizona Attorney General Mayes announced a settlement with Urban Wood, LLC, a custom goods business operating on Etsy. The settlement resolves an investigation into Urban Wood's alleged failure to deliver custom wood furnishings that customers had paid for or to issue refunds in violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. The settlement requires the owner of Urban Wood, Victoria DeWitte, to pay $32,000 in restitution and prohibits her from engaging in any conduct that violates the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.
California
- California Attorney General Bontaannounced an investigative sweep into the location data industry for allegations that the companies have violated the California Consumer Privacy Act. Attorney General Bonta sent letters to advertising networks, mobile app providers, and data brokers as some of the mobile app providers collect detailed data on consumers' location and share this information with advertising networks and data brokers. The letter notifies the recipients of potential violations of the California Consumer Privacy Act and requests information on the recipient's business practices.
New York
- New York Attorney General James announced a settlement with an app developer, Saturn Technologies. The app is called Saturn and is used by high school students to create a personal calendar, message other users, and share social media accounts, and the location of other users. The settlement resolves an investigation into the company's user verification practices that allegedly violated New York Executive Law § 63(12), prohibiting companies from engaging in repeated fraudulent or illegal acts, and New York General Business Law Article 22-A, prohibiting deceptive acts or practices while conducting business, trade or commerce in New York. The settlement requires the company to pay $650,000 in penalties and change its practice to protect users.
- New York Attorney General James< a href="https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2025/attorney-general-james-wins-case-against-central-new-york-ski-resort-owner" target="_blank"> won her cases against a ski resort, Intermountain Management, for violating New York's antitrust law by creating a monopoly in the Syracuse market that caused higher ski prices and crowded mountains and facilities due to a lack of competition. Intermountain Management's "no-poach" provisions, which prevent another ski resort from hiring Intermountain employees, was also found to be anticompetitive and illegal. The Supreme Court of the State of New York will schedule further proceedings to determine the appropriate remedy for the company's anticompetitive conduct.
Minnesota
- Minnesota Attorney General Ellison announced a settlement in Ramsey County District Court banning David Singleton, the president of five nonprofits, from incorporating or serving as an officer or director of any future nonprofit organization in Minnesota. Singleton was the president of the Minnesota Civilian Public Safety Commission Inc., the League of Minnesota Human Rights Commissions, the DWI Prevention Services Inc. d/b/a Community Policing Services Inc. d/b/a Minnesota Community Policing Services Inc, d/b/a Community Protective Services, the Minnesota Police Reserve Officers Association, the United Criminal Justice Reform Commission, the Midwest Arbitration & Special Conciliation Authority Inc. d/b/a Midwest Arbitration and the Special Conciliation Authority. The settlement resolves a lawsuit against Singleton and his five nonprofits for allegations of violating the Consumer Fraud Act, Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Minnesota Nonprofit Corporation Act, and of the Charitable Solicitation Act by engaging in deceptive patterns when founding and taking over nonprofits with government sounding names and engaging in unauthorized practice of law by claiming to provide legal services without having a license to practice law. The settlement requires Singleton to dissolve the five nonprofits, pay back the entire $5,000 he took from consumers as payment for legal services, and holds Singleton liable for $100,000 if he violates the terms of the settlement.
Washington
- Washington Attorney General Brownsued Adams County in Spokane County Superior Court for violating the Keep Washington Working Act by collaborating with federal immigration officials to hold people in custody based on their immigration status, question people in custody, and give federal officials confidential personal information of Washingtonians. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin Adams Country and the Adams County Sheriff's Office from engaging in this unlawful conduct.
