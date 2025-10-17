Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 4 – Telephone Consumer Protection Act (Video)

Episode 4 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we discuss the recent Supreme Court decision in McLaughlin Chiropractic Associates v. McKesson Corporation and the district courts that are reassessing the statutory interpretation of certain TCPA provisions where the previously accepted interpretations came from FCC Orders. Watch Episode 4 Here:

self <p><em>The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.</em></p>