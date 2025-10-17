ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 4 – Telephone Consumer Protection Act (Video)

United States Consumer Protection
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul J Yovanic, Jr
Episode 4 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we discuss the recent Supreme Court decision in McLaughlin Chiropractic Associates v. McKesson Corporation and the district courts that are reassessing the statutory interpretation of certain TCPA provisions where the previously accepted interpretations came from FCC Orders. Watch Episode 4 Here:

