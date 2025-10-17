The Impact Exchange: The Consumer May Break Retail: Holiday Outlook 2025 (Podcast)

self

The financial pressure of inflation, rising debt, and tariffs is changing how consumers shop – so what does this mean for retailers and how can they win in this challenging market?

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, Ankura Performance Improvement expert Chris Ventry joins John Frehse for a deep dive on emerging trends and challenges as retail businesses prepare for the 2025 holiday season. They explore consumer debt trends, the pivotal role of AI, how retailers can capitalize on early sales and personalized shopping experiences to drive success in 2025 and much more.

This episode uncovers insights retailers can't afford to miss — listen now!

Learn more about the Ankura Holiday Survey, findings and playbook.

