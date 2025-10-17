ARTICLE
17 October 2025

The Impact Exchange: The Consumer May Break Retail: Holiday Outlook 2025 (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

United States Consumer Protection
John Frehse and Chris Ventry
John Frehse’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries
Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Wealth Management and Tax topic(s)

The financial pressure of inflation, rising debt, and tariffs is changing how consumers shop – so what does this mean for retailers and how can they win in this challenging market?

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, Ankura Performance Improvement expert Chris Ventry joins John Frehse for a deep dive on emerging trends and challenges as retail businesses prepare for the 2025 holiday season. They explore consumer debt trends, the pivotal role of AI, how retailers can capitalize on early sales and personalized shopping experiences to drive success in 2025 and much more.

This episode uncovers insights retailers can't afford to miss — listen now!

Learn more about the Ankura Holiday Survey, findings and playbook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
Photo of Chris Ventry
Chris Ventry
