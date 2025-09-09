How Mental Health Professionals Shape Divorce Outcomes (Podcast)

self

In Episode 17 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're taking a closer look at the critical role psychologists play in divorce and custody cases.

Join Jay Dahlin, Senior Partner at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, as he sits down with Dr. Kara Anast to discuss how mental health considerations affect parenting, what to expect in child custody evaluations, and how psychologists help courts reach decisions that put children's best interests first. Listen now to gain insight into this essential aspect of family law.

