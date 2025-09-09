How Mental Health Professionals Shape Divorce Outcomes (Podcast)

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
In Episode 17 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're
taking a closer look at the critical role psychologists play in
divorce and custody cases.
Join Jay Dahlin, Senior Partner at Schiller DuCanto
& Fleck, as he sits down with Dr. Kara Anast to discuss how
mental health considerations affect parenting, what to expect in
child custody evaluations, and how psychologists help courts reach
decisions that put children's best interests first. Listen now
to gain insight into this essential aspect of family law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.