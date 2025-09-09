ARTICLE
9 September 2025

How Mental Health Professionals Shape Divorce Outcomes (Podcast)

SD
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

Contributor

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP logo
The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Explore Firm Details
In Episode 17 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're taking a closer look at the critical role psychologists play in divorce and custody cases.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In Episode 17 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're taking a closer look at the critical role psychologists play in divorce and custody cases.

Join Jay Dahlin, Senior Partner at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, as he sits down with Dr. Kara Anast to discuss how mental health considerations affect parenting, what to expect in child custody evaluations, and how psychologists help courts reach decisions that put children's best interests first. Listen now to gain insight into this essential aspect of family law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More