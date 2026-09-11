How To Acquire A Colorado Cannabis License

Colorado regulates marijuana businesses through the state Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), while local jurisdictions retain separate licensing and regulatory authority over marijuana businesses within their boundaries. The current Colorado Marijuana Rules are codified at 1 CCR 212-3 (version effective January 5, 2026). Because state rules, forms, fee schedules, and local ordinances can change, applicants should confirm relevant requirements before filing or closing a transaction.

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

Article Insights

Jason Adelstone ’s articles from Harris Sliwoski are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s) Harris Sliwoski are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Government, Public Sector and Consumer Protection topic(s)

with readers working within the Technology industries

Colorado regulates marijuana businesses through the state Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), while local jurisdictions retain separate licensing and regulatory authority over marijuana businesses within their boundaries. The current Colorado Marijuana Rules are codified at 1 CCR 212-3 (version effective January 5, 2026). Because state rules, forms, fee schedules, and local ordinances can change, applicants should confirm relevant requirements before filing or closing a transaction.

Who regulates marijuana licensing in Colorado?

The MED administers Colorado’s state marijuana licensing framework under the Colorado Marijuana Code and the Colorado Marijuana Rules. A regulated marijuana business may not operate until it has the state and local approvals or licenses required for its business and location. Colorado’s rules expressly condition state business licensing on relevant local approval. The also allow local jurisdictions to impose separate requirements concerning the time, place, and manner of marijuana businesses.

What types of marijuana business licenses are available?

Colorado maintains medical and retail marijuana business license categories that include stores, cultivation facilities, products manufacturers, testing facilities, transporters, and retail business operators. Colorado also recognizes a medical marijuana research and development facility license, and retail hospitality license types--including marijuana hospitality businesses and retail marijuana hospitality and sales businesses. In addition, Colorado’s licensing framework includes accelerator licenses associated with the social equity program. A separate state application is required for each license type.

Is Colorado accepting applications for new marijuana licenses?

Colorado law permits applications for regulated marijuana business licenses, but the availability of a particular license at a particular site depends in part on the local jurisdiction. Colorado rules allow a local jurisdiction to prohibit a regulated marijuana business license type, or to impose separate local licensing requirements. Accordingly, an applicant should confirm that the proposed jurisdiction and premises can support the intended license before making substantial site or transaction commitments.

What is the Colorado marijuana license application process?

The MED’s Regulated Marijuana Business License Application is Form DR 8548. As of July 1, 2026, applicants can now file a unified application for identical controlling beneficial owners who are applying for multiple licenses in the state.

The marijuana application requires disclosure information, a main application, authorization forms, and an affirmation of reasonable care, with additional addenda required for specified applicant structures or license types. The application materials address ownership and investment categories that include controlling beneficial owners and, where applicable, passive beneficial owners, qualified institutional investors, qualified private funds, and other interests addressed by Colorado law and MED rules.

The MED may require additional information or documents to process and investigate an application. Applicants may not operate the regulated marijuana business before obtaining all necessary state and local approvals or licenses.

What ownership and financial-interest categories does Colorado require applicants to understand?

Colorado does not treat every investor, lender, fund, or economic participant in a marijuana business the same. The Colorado Marijuana Rules divide ownership and financial interests into categories that determine what must be disclosed and, in some cases, who must be licensed or found suitable.

What is a Controlling Beneficial Owner (CBO)? A Controlling Beneficial Owner generally includes a person or entity that, acting alone or in concert, owns or acquires at least 10% of the owner’s interest in a regulated marijuana business; an affiliate that controls the business, including a manager; or another person or entity that is otherwise in a position to control the business. A Qualified Institutional Investor is generally treated as a CBO only when it owns or acquires more than 30% of the owner’s interest. CBO status is important because controlling beneficial owners are subject to the owner-licensing and disclosure framework in the MED rules.

What is a Passive Beneficial Owner (PBO)? A Passive Beneficial Owner is a person or entity that holds an ownership interest below the controlling-beneficial-owner threshold and is not otherwise in a position to control the regulated marijuana business. The rules distinguish passive ownership from control, but PBOs remain within the regulatory ownership framework and may be subject to disclosure or additional MED review, including reasonable-cause disclosure.

What is a Qualified Institutional Investor (QII)? A Qualified Institutional Investor is a specifically defined institutional investor, including certain regulated banks, bank holding companies, insurance companies, registered investment companies, employee benefit or pension plans, government pension plans, and qualifying groups of such institutions. The QII category matters because Colorado applies a different controlling-ownership threshold and disclosure treatment to qualifying institutional investors.

What is a Qualified Private Fund (QPF)? A Qualified Private Fund is generally a private investment fund that would be an investment company under the federal Investment Company Act of 1940 but for the exclusions in sections 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7), is advised or managed by a properly registered investment adviser, and satisfies the additional requirements stated in the Colorado Marijuana Rules. When a QPF is a controlling beneficial owner, the MED requires organizational disclosure concerning persons who control the fund’s investment in, or management or operations of, the marijuana business.

What is an Indirect Financial Interest Holder (IFIH)? An Indirect Financial Interest Holder is a person with a financial or economic relationship to the regulated marijuana business who is not an affiliate, CBO, or PBO. The category can encompass specified debt, commercially reasonable royalties associated with intellectual property, and other economic arrangements recognized by the rules. Certain IFIHs receive heightened disclosure treatment, including a person who holds two or more indirect financial interests, is also a PBO, or provides previously undisclosed debt financing exceeding 50% of the business’s operating capital.

Why do these categories matter in an application or acquisition? The classification affects the scope of the MED’s disclosure, licensing, and suitability review. Colorado requires specified disclosures for controlling beneficial owners and certain indirect financial interest holders and authorizes additional disclosure of specified owners, affiliates, and financial interests. Applicants should therefore analyze not only the cap table, but also management and control rights, financing, royalties, fund structures, and other economic arrangements before filing or closing a change-of-ownership transaction.

What is a finding of suitability, and who may need one?

Colorado’s rules use findings of suitability as part of the licensing and ownership-review process for persons and entities that fall within specified ownership or investment categories. Controlling beneficial owners are subject to the owner-licensing requirements in the Colorado Marijuana Rules, and passive beneficial owners may elect or be required in specified circumstances to be subject to disclosure or licensure. Suitability and owner-license requirements therefore depend on the person’s or entity’s status under the current ownership provisions rather than on a single ownership-percentage rule applied to every investor.

What is required at the local level for Colorado marijuana licensing?

Local governments may impose licensing requirements separate from the MED’s state process. Those local requirements may address the proposed premises, zoning or land use, local application materials, inspections, hearings, and other locally imposed licensing conditions. In Denver, for example, the municipal code requires specified inspections and permits before issuance of a local marijuana license and requires a corresponding state license.

Do owners and employees need individual MED licenses or badges?

Colorado distinguishes Owner Licenses and Employee Licenses, and the rules provide for identification badges associated with those licenses. A natural person who is required by the rules to obtain an Employee License must obtain that license before beginning activities that require an Employee License. Controlling beneficial owners are subject to the Owner License provisions of the rules, while the required credential for any particular individual depends on that person’s ownership and operational role. The MED uses Form DR 8517 for the Marijuana Employee License Application.

How much does a Colorado marijuana business license cost?

Colorado does not impose one uniform state application-and-license fee across all regulated marijuana business license types. The current Colorado Marijuana Rules contain separate fee schedules by license category, and cultivation fees vary by tier or class. Under the current rules, the first payment is submitted with the application and the second payment is generally due at least twelve months before the license expiration date. Local jurisdictions may charge additional application, license, transfer, change-of-location, or other fees under local law.

How long are Colorado marijuana business licenses valid?

Senate Bill 24-076, which became law in 2024, extended initial state regulated-marijuana business license and renewal periods from one year to two years. The legislation permits local licensing authorities to determine whether local licenses are issued for one-year or two-year terms.

How long does the licensing process take?

The cited state materials do not establish a universal processing period for every new regulated marijuana business license. The application process requires state review, local approval, ownership and suitability review, payment of applicable fees, and satisfaction of premises-specific local requirements. A transaction timetable should therefore be based on the particular license type, ownership structure, premises, and local jurisdiction rather than on a single statewide processing estimate.

What special rules apply to new marijuana licenses in Denver?

Denver’s municipal code reserves applications for specified new marijuana business licenses to social equity applicants, subject to stated exceptions. The current Denver code provides that this social-equity exclusivity provision is repealed effective July 1, 2027. Denver separately imposes a moratorium on applications for new marijuana store and new marijuana cultivation facility licenses. Denver’s code also contains proximity, location, hearing, inspection, permit, and other local requirements that can affect whether a proposed premises is licensable.

Can a non-social-equity buyer acquire an existing Denver marijuana license before July 1, 2027?

Denver permits transfers of marijuana business ownership subject to approval by the local licensing authority and the requirements of its municipal code.

Before July 1, 2027, a license held by a social equity applicant may be transferred to social-equity or non-social-equity applicants only if at least fifty-one percent of the license remains held by one or more social equity applicants. A non-social equity applicant, however, may transfer its license to a non-social equity applicant without any additional social equity restrictions.

After July 1, 2027, Denver’s code states that licenses held by social equity applicants may be transferred to social-equity or non-social-equity applicants upon approval by the manager. A purchaser should therefore determine whether the target license is subject to Denver’s social-equity transfer restriction before structuring the acquisition.

Who qualifies as a Colorado social equity marijuana licensee?

The current Colorado Marijuana Rules implement the statutory social-equity framework and require applicants to establish qualification under the criteria applicable to their application. The rules include evidentiary provisions addressing qualification based on residence during the relevant period, receipt of specified government assistance, and marijuana-related arrests or convictions involving the applicant or specified family members. The rules also contain ownership requirements applicable to regulated marijuana businesses held by social equity licensees. Because those criteria have been amended over time, applicants should ensure they are using the current version of the rules and the current statutes rather than relying on older summaries of the program.

What mistakes should an applicant avoid?

Do not assume that a state-level license category is available at a particular location without confirming the local jurisdiction’s rules and the site’s eligibility.

Do not use an outdated ownership chart or incomplete financial-interest disclosure where the current MED application and rules require additional ownership or investment information.

Do not assume that every owner and worker requires the same individual credential. Owner License, Employee License, and identification-badge requirements depend on the role and status addressed by the rules.

Do not budget only for state fees, because local jurisdictions may impose separate fees and licensing requirements.

Are the Colorado rules subject to change?

Yes. In fact, the MED just concluded a rulemaking session in preparation for a rule change. We will keep you posted on these changes when they are finalized and published.

What is the bottom line?

A Colorado marijuana business must satisfy the state licensing framework and the requirements of the relevant local jurisdiction before operating. The applicable license type, ownership structure, individual-license requirements, fees, and local-site restrictions should be analyzed under the current MED rules and the current local code for the proposed premises. For Denver transactions, the social-equity exclusivity and transfer provisions remain applicable through a sunset date of July 1, 2027.

How To Acquire A Colorado Cannabis License

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.