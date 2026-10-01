Introducing PCAP’s “Off-the-Shelf” Library: Practical SEC And Corporate Governance Resources For Public Companies

Public companies regularly face questions involving SEC reporting, disclosure, corporate governance and securities and corporate law matters. The answers to these questions are often found only after consulting numerous resources, and those resources may not always address the practice considerations that are critical to understanding and addressing any particular legal or compliance matter.

Goodwin’s Public Company Advisory Practice (PCAP) has created the Off-the-Shelf platform as a centralized resource to assist you in finding the answers to your corporate and securities law questions.

Off-the-Shelf is a curated collection of accessible, practitioner-focused resources designed to help public companies address common SEC reporting, disclosure and corporate governance issues with confidence. It includes actionable checklists and guides, concise explanations of regulatory concepts and practical insights informed by market practice and regulatory developments.

Resources included in the Off-the-Shelf resource center address important topics such as:

Director onboarding and resignations

Determining who qualifies as an executive officer

Appointing a new principal accounting officer

Executive perquisites

Disclosure considerations relating to material agreements, missed guidance and significant litigation

Launching a share repurchase program

Draft registration statements

Form 8-K reporting requirements

Off-the-Shelf is designed to be a growing resource, not a static collection. Our team of experts will continue to expand the collection as regulatory requirements evolve, new disclosure and corporate governance issues emerge and public companies encounter new questions. Our goal is to provide legal teams with practical, readily accessible guidance on the issues that they encounter most often.

Visit Goodwin’s Off-the-Shelf library to explore our available resources. If you have any questions or need assistance with public company counseling matters, please contact a member of Goodwin’s Public Company Advisory Practice.