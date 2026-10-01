The State Of FCPA Enforcement: Fewer Cases, But Risk Remains

Corporate FCPA enforcement is down, but enforcement involving international business, especially under export controls and economic sanctions, remains active, Thad McBride of Bass Berry & Sims explains. Third parties remain a primary source of risk, but when violations do arise, the DOJ has made voluntary disclosure a compelling option.

For decades, the US government aggressively enforced the FCPA, the primary US law prohibiting bribery of foreign government officials. But since early 2025, the enforcement record has been thin. Thecorporate FCPA enforcement page maintained by the DOJ identifies a single corporate enforcement action dated 2026 — a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with Scoular in July, the month the page was last updated. Additionally, in March 2026, the DOJ announced that it was declining to prosecute French medical device company Balt SAS after the company voluntarily self-disclosed misconduct.

To be clear, FCPA enforcement has not disappeared. The statute has not been removed from the books, and the government is continuing to prosecute individuals. But it does appear the regulated community can expect a narrower, more selective enforcement approach.

At the same time, businesses operating across borders should not equate fewer corporate FCPA cases with lower overall compliance risk. The departments of Commerce and Treasury have each brought significant export control and sanctions cases, often involving foreign subsidiaries, distributors, brokers and other intermediaries — the same types of parties that create anti-corruption risk.

A narrower FCPA enforcement agenda

In February 2025, President Donald Trump directed the DOJ to pause new FCPA investigations and review existing matters. Then, in June 2025, the DOJ issuednew FCPA enforcement guidelines. The guidelines instructed prosecutors to prioritize cases involving cartels and transnational criminal organizations; harm to identifiable US companies; national security concerns; and serious misconduct involving substantial bribes, concealment, fraud or obstruction.

The July Scoular matter illustrates what the policy looks like in practice. Accordingto the DOJ’s announcement of the resolution, Scoular used third-party customs brokers between 2013 and 2019 to pay more than $400,000 in bribes to Mexican officials to overlook inspection issues in shipments crossing the US-Mexico border. The brokers allegedly invoiced those payments back to Scoular as “reinspection” charges, helping the company avoid more than $6.5 million in fees and costs.

The DOJ emphasized that some of the bribe money ultimately benefited people associated with cartel operations, even though Scoular personnel were unaware of that connection. Scoular agreed to pay more than $10 million in criminal penalties and entered into a three-year DPA. Under the agreement, Scoular must continue cooperating with the DOJ, maintain an enhanced compliance and ethics program and periodically report to the DOJ on its remediation and compliance efforts. The department also gave Scoular a 25% reduction from the bottom of the applicable sentencing guidelines range based on its cooperation and remediation, although the company did not receive voluntary disclosure credit because it failed to self-report the misconduct.

The Scoular facts align with the DOJ’s stated priority of targeting cartel activity. The matter also involved other points of emphasis — regular payments concealed through third-party invoices and shipments across the US-Mexico border, a clear hot-button issue for this administration.

Fewer FCPA corporate cases but no lack of cross-border enforcement

For the remainder of 2026 and the foreseeable future, observers should expect limited prosecution of corporate FCPA matters except when the facts fit the DOJ’s priorities.

At the same time, the Justice Department’s prosecution of individuals shows that reduced corporate case volume does not mean individual exposure has diminished. Moreover, broader cross-border enforcement is robust. The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which administers US commercial export controls, continues to announce export control settlements. Itspublic export enforcement page lists 11 administrative orders issued so far this year, and the penalties can be substantial.

For example, in February, Applied Materials and Applied Materials Koreaagreed to pay approximately $252 million to the BIS to resolve allegations related to semiconductor manufacturing equipment ultimately shipped to an entity list company in China. (An export license is required to export or even transfer in-country almost any US-origin item to a party on the entity list.) The BIS said the penalty equaled twice the value of the transactions, and as part of the resolution the company must conduct multiple compliance audits buttressed with annual compliance certifications.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers and enforces US economic and trade sanctions programs, has also remained active. In February, IMG Academyagreed to pay $1.72 million to resolve apparent counternarcotics sanctions violations arising from tuition agreements and related payments involving two sanctioned individuals tied to a Mexican drug cartel. The case illustrates how sanctions risk can arise even in industries that may not traditionally view themselves as high-risk, particularly when businesses have international customers, payment flows or other cross-border relationships. The matter is also evidence of the larger US government effort to target activity related to cartels.

These cases matter because compliance risk does not usually arrive in a neat box. A customs broker, freight forwarder, distributor or sales agent can create anti-corruption, sanctions, export control and customs exposure in the same transaction. A matter that may at first appear to raise mainly sanctions questions can be revealed to primarily create bribery issues, or vice versa. Scoular illustrates the point: The bribery scheme operated through customs brokers whose legitimate role placed them in regular contact with government officials at the border, and payments made to those officials ultimately benefited cartels.