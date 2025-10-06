Compliant Cultural Celebrations: What Organizations Need To Know (Video)

Cultural celebrations can be a powerful way to foster inclusion and community in the workplace – but in today's evolving legal landscape, they must be approached with care. Wiley's Diane Holland shares practical guidance for planning workplace celebrations such as Black History Month, Pride Month, and Earth Day in ways that honor diverse cultures while staying compliant with Title VII and other anti-discrimination laws. Learn how to make celebrations voluntary, inclusive, and respectful of all employees, and discover how thoughtful planning can help your organization stay true to its values without legal risk.

