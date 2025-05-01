ARTICLE
1 May 2025

Study Shows Few Companies Have Altered DEI Policies Despite Political Pressure

HB
Hall Benefits Law

Contributor

Hall Benefits Law logo
Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.
Explore Firm Details
Littler, a law firm focusing on labor, recently published a study showing that only about eight percent of leading American companies have or intend to alter their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Littler, a law firm focusing on labor, recently published a study showing that only about eight percent of leading American companies have or intend to alter their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The Littler study involved about 350 C-suite executives. Despite a few high-profile defections of major companies from DEI, most companies have been slow to consider any meaningful reform.

The study shows that even in light of recent White House executive orders, almost half of respondents indicated that they are not considering changes to their DEI policies. Sixty percent of respondents stated that they are awaiting details of enforcement mechanisms from the Trump administration before altering any DEI policies.

Nonetheless, over half of the respondents indicate that they are concerned about the risk of DEI-related lawsuits, government enforcement tactics, and shareholder proposals due to the current administration's stance on DEI. These worries are more prevalent among federal contractors than other private companies. Over 50% of the executives surveyed expect that they would moderate their DEI commitments over the next year due to the Trump administration's stance on DEI.

Littler's study illustrates the conflicting pressures at play in this debate. The federal government has taken the position that DEI policies are improper, if not illegal. On the other hand, many companies view their DEI policies as crucial to their recruiting, hiring, and retention efforts. To that end, companies are trying to keep the federal government and their employees happy by seeking a middle ground, such as removing or changing DEI-related language on their websites, proxy statements, and other company communications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More