Littler's Inclusion, Equity And Diversity C-Suite Survey Report 2025

Corporate inclusion, equity, and diversity (IE&D) programs are facing existential threats in 2025. President Trump kicked off his second term with a series of executive orders taking aim at such efforts and companies continue to face pressure from vocal IE&D critics. This new paradigm presents business leaders with the formidable challenge of balancing the rapidly shifting political landscape with employee expectations and existing IE&D commitments.

With legal and reputational risks front and center, how are organizations responding?

To find out, Littler surveyed nearly 350 C-suite executives from across the U.S., both before and after the presidential inauguration, for its second Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity C-Suite Survey Report. The data reveals that despite the increased scrutiny and growing concerns about legal risks as President Trump pursues anti-IE&D policies, companies are largely maintaining their programs and commitments. This comes as the majority of organizations maintained or even increased their IE&D efforts in 2024. At the same time, the percentage of those that decreased IE&D commitments rose from 6% in Littler's 2024 survey to 24% this year, and responses indicate that higher-risk elements of IE&D programs are likely to face future cuts.

Overall, C-suite leaders are split in their outlook on IE&D, with approximately half anticipating the new administration's policies and IE&D rollbacks by peers to decrease corporate commitments in the coming months. For now, many companies seem to be taking a measured approach and awaiting further developments on the Trump administration's priorities and enforcement plans as they balance the legal risks with the value such programs provide to their workforces.

