SEC Policy Shift And Recent Corp Fin Updates–Part 3

Since the beginning of the year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Division of Corporation Finance staff (Corp Fin Staff) has issued several important statements and interpretations, including a Staff Legal Bulletin on shareholder proposals and multiple new and revised Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations. Given the pace and importance of these recent changes, it is critical that public companies be aware of the significant policy shift at the Division of Corporation Finance and the substance of the updated statements and interpretations.

This is the third part of an ongoing series that will discuss recent guidance and announcements from the Corp Fin Staff. This installment will review the issuance of Staff Legal Bulletin No. 14M and what the policy changes brought by this new guidance may mean for shareholder proposals and more generally going forward.

Shareholder Proposals: Staff Legal Bulletin No. 14M

On 12 February 2025, the Corp Fin Staff issued Staff Legal Bulletin No. 14M (SLB 14M) addressing shareholder proposals under Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act). SLB 14M rescinds Staff Legal Bulletin No. 14L (which in turn had rescinded Staff Legal Bulletins Nos. 14I, J, and K) and likely presents a significant change in how both the Corp Fin Staff and companies and proponents consider no-action requests and shareholder proposals. It is noteworthy that the Corp Fin Staff issued SLB 14M less than one month after the change in presidential administration, before the appointment of a new SEC chair, and at the height of the review by the Corp Fin Staff of shareholder proposal no-action requests during the current year's proxy season.

A Brief History

Each year, Corp Fin Staff members review the large number of no-action requests that companies make under Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 in connection with shareholder proposals received for upcoming annual meetings. The Corp Fin Staff reviews each no-action request received and determines whether it finds a basis for the company to exclude the shareholder proposal from its annual meeting proxy statement. Several months after the proxy season has ended (and, prior to the issuance of SLB 14M, never while the Corp Fin Staff was at its busiest reviewing current year no-action requests), the Corp Fin Staff had frequently issued a Staff Legal Bulletin to provide guidance on specific matters that arose during the previous proxy season's review of no-action requests.

In November 2021, the Corp Fin Staff issued Staff Legal Bulletin No. 14L (SLB 14L), which rescinded the three prior Staff Legal Bulletins issued in connection with shareholder proposals. Those three Staff Legal Bulletins primarily provided guidance on how the ordinary business and economic relevance exceptions would be applied by the Corp Fin Staff in connection with shareholder proposals that raised significant policy issues. SLB 14L changed that guidance framework and took the approach that a shareholder proposal that raised a significant policy issue may not be excluded even if the policy issue was not significant to the company or the applicable business fell below the economic relevance thresholds. SLB 14L was issued in November 2021 when a majority of the SEC commissioners and the SEC generally had a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. As discussed below, SLB 14M reversed the guidance in SLB 14L and indicates a policy shift away from ESG-related matters.

SLB 14M

The table below provides a high-level summary of the Corp Fin Staff's guidance issued in SLB 14M:

Exchange Act Rule Staff Guidance Relevance Exclusion - 14a-8(i)(5) The Corp Fin Staff will focus on a proposal's significance to the business of the company when the shareholder proposal relates to operations that are less than 5% of its total assets, net earnings, and gross sales.

This means that even if a shareholder proposal raises a significant policy issue, it may still be excludable if the proposal, based on the particular circumstances of the company, is not "otherwise significantly related to the company."

To avoid exclusion, a shareholder proposal that raises a significant policy issue must also demonstrate a significant impact on the company's business. Management Functions Exclusion - Rule 14a-8(i)(7) This rule permits the exclusion of shareholder proposals that deal with a company's ordinary business operations. If a shareholder proposal raises a significant policy issue, such as climate change or human rights, it will no longer necessarily be included in a proxy statement simply due to the significance of the policy issue. Instead, the Corp Fin Staff will evaluate the shareholder proposal considering how the proposal impacts the company's business operations rather than focusing solely on the significance of the policy issue it raises.

Under SLB 14L, the Corp Fin Staff rescinded guidance that it could consider any limit on a company's or board's discretion in a shareholder proposal to constitute micromanagement. Under SLB 14M, the Corp Fin Staff returned to guidance in place prior to SLB 14L in which a proposal would be found to constitute micromanagement by probing "too deeply into matters of a complex nature if it 'involves intricate detail, or seeks to impose specific time-frames or methods for implementing complex policies.'" Board Analysis - under Rules 14a-8(i)(5) and 14a-8(i)(7) The Corp Fin Staff will no longer expect a board analysis of the particular policy issue raised by a shareholder proposal and its significance to the company.

SLB 14M noted that this is due to the board analysis not having a dispositive effect and frequently not including the information needed for the Corp Fin Staff's analysis of the no-action request. Use of Images – Rule 14a-8(d) Exchange Act Rule 14a-8(d) does not prohibit the inclusion of images or graphs in proposals, but they may be excluded under other portions of Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 if they make the proposal misleading, vague or indefinite, impugn character or make charges concerning conduct, or are irrelevant to consideration of the proposal.

If the proposal, including any language in an image or graphic, exceeds 500 words, exclusion would still be appropriate. Proof of Ownership Letters – Rule 14a-8(b) The Corp Fin Staff encourages a plain meaning approach to interpreting proof of ownership letters and discourages exclusion based on technical variances.

2020 amendments to the rule do not contemplate a change in how brokers or bankers fulfill their role. They still only need to provide confirmation as to how many shares a proponent held continuously and are not required to calculate share valuation.

The rule does not require a company to send a second deficiency note if it previously sent one prior to receiving a deficient proof of ownership. Use of Email The Corp Fin Staff recommends that when a sender seeks to prove delivery of an email for purposes of Exchange Act Rule 14a-8, the sender should seek a reply email from the recipient with an acknowledgement.

The Corp Fin Staff also recommends that companies and proponents reach out using another method of communication or emailing another contact if available.

Screenshots or photos of emails on the sender's device are not proof of delivery.

Impact of SLB 14M

Even though it was not a surprise that the Corp Fin Staff provided new shareholder proposal guidance, the timing of the issuance of SLB 14M was such that many companies had the opportunity to amend their no-action requests in response to the new guidance while shareholder proponents could not revise their proposals. The significance of the policy shift brought by the issuance of SLB 14M can be seen in a higher number of shareholder proponents withdrawing ESG-related proposals due, at least in part, to a diminished likelihood of a successful outcome with respect to the Corp Fin Staff's review of the no-action request.

The Corp Fin Staff also found in several no-action requests after the issuance of SLB 14M that a proposal that implicated a significant policy issue sought to micromanage the company. Many of those shareholder proposals requested the company adopt a policy, issue or create a plan, or produce an impact assessment and highlights that shareholder proponents need to be crisper in proposals asking for such an action to be taken by a company. Additionally, the Corp Fin Staff found in a few no-action requests that the company had not explained whether the policy issue implicated by the shareholder proposal was significant to the company and, as a result, could not exclude the proposal from its proxy materials. This highlights the need for companies to make sure all aspects of the new guidance in SLB 14M are addressed in a no-action request.

Conclusion

As there are still many more no-action requests for the Corp Fin Staff to review under this new guidance, there is still more to be gleaned as to how the policy shift ushered in by SLB 14M will play out with respect to shareholder proposals and the overall operations of the Division of Corporation Finance. The timing of the issuance of SLB 14M demonstrates that the Corp Fin Staff will not necessarily keep with tradition when publishing new guidance. This highlights the need for companies to continue to stay on top of the new and revised guidance coming out of the Division of Corporation Finance and the SEC and be ready to respond to both anticipated and unexpected policy shifts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.