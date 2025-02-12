Dimensions Of Diversity: Crossing Divides: Exploring Race, Education And Belonging With Dr. Chantal Hailey (Podcast)

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dr. Chantal Hailey, an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Texas at Austin and a National Academies of Education Spencer Postdoctoral Fellow. Together, they explore Dr. Hailey's groundbreaking research on how race and racism influence American schooling and contribute to patterns of inequality.

Dr. Hailey shares her personal experiences growing up in Dallas, Texas, where her daily commutes across racial and economic divides opened her eyes to the systemic inequities in education. She provides an in-depth look at her research on New York City's school choice system, revealing how perceptions of safety and racial biases affect decision-making and contribute to segregation.

A central focus of the discussion is the concept of "Black belonging," which emphasizes the need for culturally relevant educational spaces that include Black teachers, strong extracurricular programs and supportive Black student communities. Dr. Hailey stresses the importance of addressing systemic racism and racial biases in order to create equitable educational experiences. She calls for a broader understanding of what defines a "good school" by centering the voices and needs of Black families.

