2 January 2025

Dimensions Of Diversity: Advancing Justice And Equity: AI, Voting Rights And Advocacy With Portia Allen-Kyle (Podcast)

Lloyd Freeman
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Portia Allen-Kyle, the Managing Director for Color of Change, shares valuable insights from her impactful career. Portia discusses her work at the ACLU of New Jersey, focusing on criminal justice reform, voting rights and education. She also reflects on her experience at the Voting Rights Lab during the 2020 election cycle, where she addressed the challenges and innovations in voting processes brought on by the pandemic.

Portia highlights her current initiatives at Color of Change, a leading racial justice organization, which include efforts in AI regulation, affirmative action and tax justice. The conversation underscores the importance of diverse voices in advocacy and the essential role that legal professionals play in public interest work.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

Lloyd Freeman
