Dimensions Of Diversity: Advancing Justice And Equity: AI, Voting Rights And Advocacy With Portia Allen-Kyle (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Portia Allen-Kyle, the Managing Director for Color of Change, shares valuable insights from her impactful career. Portia discusses her work at the ACLU of New Jersey, focusing on criminal justice reform, voting rights and education. She also reflects on her experience at the Voting Rights Lab during the 2020 election cycle, where she addressed the challenges and innovations in voting processes brought on by the pandemic.

Portia highlights her current initiatives at Color of Change, a leading racial justice organization, which include efforts in AI regulation, affirmative action and tax justice. The conversation underscores the importance of diverse voices in advocacy and the essential role that legal professionals play in public interest work.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

