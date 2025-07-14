Why Are Take-private Deals Accelerating In Singapore And Hong Kong?

A growing number of companies are delisting from public markets globally. Here we examine what's driving activity in Singapore and Hong Kong, and explore how shifting regulatory regimes are influencing transaction flows.

Recent years have been marked by a steady flow of delistings from public stock indexes. During the period from 1996 to 2020 the number of U.S. public companies halved from more than 7,000 to less than 4,000, with other major markets experiencing even bigger declines.

These deals have a variety of drivers, including the cost and potential risk of public company reporting requirements, the impact of macro uncertainties on equity prices, and the availability of deep pools of financing on the private markets. With stock valuations squeezed, listed companies have made attractive targets for cash-rich corporates and private equity firms looking to deploy dry powder.

The London Stock Exchange has been particularly affected, with recent research revealing that one in four businesses listed since 2021 have now left the exchange. Meanwhile, Singapore and Hong Kong, whose public M&A regimes are based on the UK Takeover Code, have experienced similar pressures.

So far this year, 18 companies have left the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), the highest number since H1 2021. Hong Kong has seen 87 public to private deals, again the highest number in four years.

This dynamic, coupled with important legal and regulatory changes proposed to the Singapore Takeover Code, means we can expect more delistings in the period ahead.

How delistings are executed in Singapore

In Singapore there are a number of mechanisms via which a public company can be delisted. The usual approaches are a voluntary general offer followed by a compulsory acquisition, or by way of a scheme of arrangement.

In the former scenario, an offeror can make a general offer to other shareholders with a view to obtaining overall voting control, which would then be followed by a compulsory share purchase.

Such an offer can be declared unconditional when the offeror receives acceptances relating to 90% of the shares it does not own. Where debt finance is required, lenders will typically prohibit the bidder from declaring the offer unconditional below 90% acceptance without their consent.

Importantly, this route does not require the target company to cooperate.

Schemes of arrangement most popular route

A second option is a scheme of arrangement. Schemes require two-limbed shareholder approval (a majority in number of the shareholders present and voting, and 75% by value). The offeror and its concert parties are not eligible to participate, but crucially the court-approved process results in the bidder acquiring 100% of the shares. As a result this is increasingly the most popular route to a privatization.

As mentioned above, important changes have been proposed to Singapore's Takeover Code which we anticipate will provide a more favorable regulatory environment for delistings.

While Singapore's public M&A regime is based on the UK Takeover Code, Singapore's Securities Industry Council (SIC—the equivalent to the UK Takeover Panel) has issued it's own set of practice statements, bulletins and other releases.

However, in May 2025, the SIC launched a consultation on proposed amendments designed to bring the Singaporean code closer to prevailing international standards.

One of the key proposals would prohibit break fees except in limited circumstances (at present they are permitted, with fees capped at 1% of the target company's value). The SIC is proposing to restrict their use as it believes they harm the interests of shareholders. In its view, if a target accepts a higher offer, the payment of the break fee would represent lost value to the buyer. Were the reforms to be successful, it would move Singapore's takeover regime back into line with that of the UK.

In addition, as part of its reform proposals, the SIC is consulting on changes to the scheme process to improve certainty and increase timeliness, transparency, fairness, and investor protection—key considerations for both local and international investors. As noted above, schemes have become the preferred way to execute a delisting, and we expect these reforms, if successful, will further boost their usage.

Hong Kong takeover code has subtle differences

From a comparative perspective, Hong Kong's public M&A regime is also founded on the UK Takeover Code, although unlike Singapore, its regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), develops practice notes similar to those issued in London. The SFC also publishes quarterly takeover bulletins that explain its position on selected issues. Like the UK Takeover Panel, the SFC issues panel decisions in cases involving particularly novel, important, or difficult points at issue. As a result the application of the Hong Kong code is shaped by a combination of these decisions, informal consultations with the SFC, as well as practitioners' understanding of market practice.

HKEX hoping to attract secondary listings from overseas

In terms of market landscape, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has also seen its fair share of delistings in recent years, with the total number of public to private deals in H1 2025 the highest since 2021.

However, the picture here is more nuanced. The HKEX is a deeper capital market than the SGX, and has recently indicated that it is hoping to attract more secondary listings of companies traded in the Middle East and across Southeast Asia that are looking to access Chinese investment. Recent reports reveal that alongside an uptick in privatizations, the number of companies applying to list on the HKEX hit a new high in the first half of this year, beating the existing record which was again set in H1 2021.

The HKEX could see further primary listings if the U.S. follows through with its pledge to delist Chinese companies from U.S. markets. There are currently more than 200 Chinese corporates traded on the NYSE, Nasdaq, and NYSE American, with a combined market capitalization of over USD1.1 trillion.

However there is pressure on the HKEX to loosen its rules around dual class shares in order to facilitate any repatriation. The exchange adapted its rules in 2018 to begin accepting stocks with different voting rights after Alibaba opted to take its USD25 billion flotation to New York. Dual class structures are now permitted for businesses with a market capitalization above HKD10 billion, although the number of votes is capped at ten per share. According to analysis from Bloomberg, 22 of the 27 largest Chinese businesses listed in the U.S. would not comply with the rule—with some shares carrying up to 100 votes.

Singapore vs Hong Kong: how do their takeover regimes differ?

Issue Singapore position Hong Kong position Deal protections Broad prohibition on all deal protection measures such as break fees, exclusivity arrangements, and implementation agreements between the offeree company and any person acting in concert, with two exceptions: where there is a friendly competing bidder (a "white knight")

following a formal sale process. Any offer-related arrangement requires the consent of the Securities Industry Council (SIC), which would generally not be forthcoming save in limited circumstances, including in relation to confidentiality obligations and non-solicitation agreements. No general prohibition on such arrangements, subject to the following requirements. Break fees: an inducement fee or break fee must be de minimis (normally no more than 1% of the offer value). Any inducement or break fee arrangement must be fully disclosed, and the SFC should be consulted at the earliest opportunity in all cases where an inducement fee, break fee, or any similar arrangement is proposed.

Standstill agreements: these must be fully disclosed on a timely basis by the board of the offeree company. Information parity The amendments strengthen the principle of information parity among all bona fide offerors. These are the changes. Any offeror may request, in general terms, all information that has been supplied to other offerors on a weekly basis, rather than having to specify inpidual questions.

The offeree board must provide all information previously given to other offerors at the time of the request, as well as any further information provided to other offerors in the seven days following the request.

This requirement applies to both written and non-written disclosures. Equivalent access (e.g., site visits or meetings) must be granted to subsequent offerors.

The offeree company may set up a common data room to facilitate compliance.

Recipients of such information may be subject to confidentiality conditions to safeguard sensitive information. Any information, including particulars of shareholders, given to one offeror or potential offeror must, on request, be provided equally and promptly to another offeror or bona fide potential offeror.

The other offeror or potential offeror must specify the questions to which it requires answers. It is not entitled, by asking in general terms, to receive all the information supplied to its competitor.

This requirement will normally apply only when there has been a public announcement of the existence of the offeror or potential offeror to which information has been given or, if there has been no public announcement, when the offeror or bona fide potential offeror requesting information has been informed authoritatively of the existence of another potential offeror.

The passing of information should not be made subject to any conditions other than confidentiality; reasonable restrictions forbidding the use of the information passed to solicit customers or employees; and the use of the information solely in connection with an offer or potential offer. Schemes of arrangement The proposed changes would introduce more structured requirements for takeovers conducted via schemes of arrangement. The scheme meeting (where shareholders vote) must be held within six months of the public announcement of the scheme.

Once all relevant conditions to the scheme have been satisfied or waived, the offeror is required to take all necessary procedural steps to make the scheme effective.

This is intended to prevent offerors from relying on long-stop dates or immaterial outstanding conditions to lapse their offers and avoid completion.

These requirements are designed to improve certainty and timeliness in the execution of schemes of arrangement, ensuring that shareholders are not disadvantaged by unnecessary delays or tactical lapses. In addition to the local law requirements in the offeree company's place of incorporation, Hong Kong's takeovers code imposes the following requirements for privatizations via schemes of arrangement. The scheme is approved by at least 75% of the votes attaching to the disinterested shares (i.e. shares other than those held by the offeror and the persons acting in concert with it) at a duly convened meeting of shareholders.

The number of votes cast against the resolution to approve the scheme is not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all disinterested shares. The Hong Kong code has no equivalent provision on the timeliness of the implementation of the scheme.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.