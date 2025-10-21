Emily Murphy On Leading With Authenticity In Law (Podcast)

In a recent episode of the Legal Speak podcast, Thompson Coburn partner Emily Murphy joined host Cedra Mayfield to share insights from the Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) conference. Emily spoke about her panel, "The Power of Presence," where she explored how to harness your personal brand and the value of authenticity in the legal profession.

"As a woman of color, I'm often the only person who looks like me in corporate transactions," Emily shared. "I used to feel self-conscious about that, but now I see it as my superpower."

Emily described her personal brand as that of an "eternal optimist and go-getter." She added, "I'll go to the mat and close your transaction for you. I bring humor, I bring cheer, and I work collaboratively. If you want a deal closed, come to me."

Cedra asked about takeaways from the panel and whether Emily learned anything herself, and Emily said:

"I learned a ton. Women are struggling out there—we need to band together and support one another. Conferences like WIPL give us space to share stories and knowledge so that all boats rise with the tide."

She also reflected on the journey to embracing her identity in the workplace. "There's a natural break in a law firm—once you make partner, you've got to step up your game. It's not just about being a great lawyer anymore. I started thinking intentionally about the energy I wanted to put out there."

On using LinkedIn to amplify her brand, Emily said, "I check in a couple times a week. I share knowledge with my industry, connect people, and help clients. My brand is about being helpful."

As for key takeaways from her panel, Emily offered this advice:

"Be authentic. Be your true self. Optimism and humor go a long way—and people respond to that because it's real."

She added, "You can just be yourself. It's so much easier."

Listen to the full episode on Spotify below.

self

Listen to the full podcast on Law.com here (registration required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.