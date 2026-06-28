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28 June 2026

Celebrating Pride Month: The Power Of Inclusion – On The Field And In The Workplace (Podcast)

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Littler Mendelson

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In this Pride Month episode of Littler Celebrates, Jenny Orr, a shareholder in Littler’s Cleveland office, leads a candid conversation with Haley Norwillo...
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Jennifer Orr and Haley Norwillo
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In this Pride Month episode of Littler Celebrates, Jenny Orr, a shareholder in Littler’s Cleveland office, leads a candid conversation with Haley Norwillo, an associate in the Philadelphia office, and Jean Schmidt, a retired shareholder from the firm’s New York City office, on how sports shape who we are – both personally and professionally.

Together, they reflect on changing access to athletics, the growing visibility of LGBTQ+ identities in sports, and the lasting impact of teamwork, resilience and mentorship. The discussion offers a look at how inclusive environments – on and off the field – help people build confidence, form connections and contribute at their best.

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Jennifer Orr
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Haley Norwillo
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