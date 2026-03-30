Federal Court Website Accessibility Lawsuit Filings Bounce Back In 2025

Website accessibility lawsuits filed in federal court bounced back from their two-year decline in 2025, with a significant increase from 2024 filings. The total number of lawsuits filed in federal court alleging that plaintiffs with a disability could not use websites because they were not designed to be accessible and/or work with assistive technologies in 2025 was 3,117.

With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)

with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Seyfarth Synopsis: Plaintiffs filed 3,117 website accessibility lawsuits in federal court in 2025 – a 27% increase from 2024.

Website accessibility lawsuits filed in federal court bounced back from their two-year decline in 2025, with a significant increase from 2024 filings. The total number of lawsuits filed in federal court alleging that plaintiffs with a disability could not use websites because they were not designed to be accessible and/or work with assistive technologies in 2025 was 3,117. This number is 665 more than 2024’s total of 2,452, representing a 27% increase – coincidentally almost exactly making up the 14% and 13% decrease in filings we saw in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Website accessibility lawsuits accounted for 36% of the total number of ADA Title III lawsuits filed in federal court in 2025 (3,117 out of 8,667 cases). That’s 8% more than in 2024 when website accessibility lawsuits made up 28% of all the ADA Title III lawsuits filed in federal court (2,452 out of 8,800 cases). Also, as shown in the graph below, the number of filings per month ranged from a low of 219 cases in June to a high of 319 cases in July.

New York federal courts continued to be the busiest with 1,021 lawsuits. Florida was a close second with 961 lawsuits — almost double the 470 filings in 2024. Illinois passed Minnesota and Pennsylvania to claim the third spot with 585 lawsuits. Minnesota and Pennsylvania slid into the fourth and fifth spots with 162 and 137 lawsuits respectively. Remarkably, California’s federal courts only had four new website accessibility lawsuits last year.

If you’re wondering why California has so few website accessibility cases relative to New York, it is likely because judges in New York federal courts have been more favorable toward plaintiffs when the defendant is an online-only business while in California, both federal and state courts of appeals have reached the conclusion that online only businesses are not covered by the ADA, making it virtually impossible for plaintiffs to file viable lawsuits against online-only businesses for accessibility violations. However, we still see a significant number of demand letters and lawsuits filed in state courts, which are not included in our federal lawsuit numbers, especially against businesses with physical locations.

Although the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in which NY sits, has yet to decide whether online-only businesses are covered by the ADA, most district court judges in New York – with a few exceptions — to have addressed the issue have concluded that they are. That said, New York federal courts have been more demanding lately with regard to the allegations necessary to establish a plaintiff’s standing – which has led many plaintiffs to file in New York and New Jersey state courts instead of federal court.

Why did the number of website accessibility lawsuits filed in federal courts throughout the country last year bounce back? Based on our practice, we have seen new plaintiff’s attorneys in the website accessibility space which likely drive the higher numbers. These cases are also very easy for plaintiffs to file because they don’t even need to leave their homes to have an encounter with an alleged barrier to access.

One thing is likely certain: Unless the present administration and/or Congress makes significant changes to the ADA Title III statutory, regulatory, or enforcement schemes – a highly unlikely scenario – website accessibility lawsuits will continue to be filed.

About our methodology: Our 2025 numbers are based on searches using keywords of data from the Courthouse News Services. Thus, it is possible that there are some website accessibility cases that were not captured in the searches if their descriptions did not include the keywords. We then review the thousands of entries manually to remove lawsuits that may be about websites but are not about a website’s accessibility to a user with a disability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.