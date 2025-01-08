ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Update: Ninth Circuit Rules Employers May Be Liable For Coworker Social Media Harassment Outside Workplace (Podcast)

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Linda and Neela explore the critical topic of sexual harassment outside the physical workplace, focusing on the case Okonowsky v. Garland.
United States Employment and HR
Linda D. Walton and Neela Brocato

In this episode, Linda and Neela explore the critical topic of sexual harassment outside the physical workplace, focusing on the case Okonowsky v. Garland.

The discussion centers around how online harassment can create a hostile work environment and emphasizes employers' responsibility to investigate such complaints thoroughly. Furthermore, Linda and Neela highlight the necessity of establishing clear anti-harassment and social media policies, as well as adapting to the shifting workplace dynamics in the wake of Covid-19. Through illustrative scenarios and practical advice, the episode equips employers with knowledge regarding how to manage the nuances of online harassment effectively.

1565342a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Linda D. Walton
Linda D. Walton
Photo of Neela Brocato
Neela Brocato
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More