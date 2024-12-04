Embracing Disability And Neurodiversity: A Cross-Atlantic Perspective On International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Disability and neurodiversity representation is crucial in shaping inclusive practices in both the UK and the US. Recent statistics tell us that around 16.1m people in the UK have a disability (approximately 24% of the population). In the US, about 70m adults have a disability (roughly 28.7% of the adult population).

At WBD, we recognise the importance of supporting our diverse workforce through the establishment of our disability networks and all the hard work they do.

The UK network was launched in 2021, while the US counterpart was established earlier this year. In 2024, both networks transitioned to the name "Disability & Neurodiversity Network" to better reflect the interests and diversity of our members, as well as our purpose regardless of location. (Previously, the UK network was known as the "Disability Network", and the US network as the "Differently Abled Affinity Group").

Neurodiversity can be a disability under disability laws in both countries. In the UK, under the Equality Act, neurodiversity can fall within the wide definition of disability. In the US, the Americans with Disabilities Act offers similar protections, ensuring that neurodivergent individuals are granted the same rights and opportunities as others.

It has been an incredibly busy and successful year for both our US and UK Networks. Three key achievements for each have included:

UK US AchievingDisability Confident LeaderAccreditation – only the fifth UK law firm to achieve this Launched our WBD US group – we have been focused on establishing a community, creating sub-groups and other organizational and strategic elements Launching sensory kits (containing a variety of fidget and sensory materials for our people) - and starting to roll mini-sensory kits out at client events too Collaborated with WBD UK colleagues – idea shared and have plans to also roll out the sensory kits and mini-sensory kits in 2025 Working with HR to introduce a Reasonable Adjustments Policy and Workplace Adjustment Passports Delivered a CLE (continuing education) on Neurodiversity in the Workplace, which was met with great attendance

Mirroring efforts also include:

Becoming members and users of theHidden Disabilities Sunflower– in the UK, we were just the fourth UK law firm to join the Sunflower. In the US, we were the first law firm to join

Making a public commitment to DiversityLab to increase disability inclusion – in the UK our commitment was to increase opportunities to hire disabled people. In the US, we continue our commitment to providing fair and equal opportunity for advancement into leadership by pursuing a Mansfield Rule 7.0.

Collaboration between our US and UK Networks is vital for fostering a unified approach to inclusivity and support, and growing together. By sharing insights, ideas, and best practices, we can collectively enhance our efforts to create a more inclusive environment for all our people. Our partnership enables us to address common challenges and celebrate shared successes, ultimately driving forward our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

We wish you a happy International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Together, let's continue to champion the rights and contributions of individuals with disabilities and neurodiverse conditions!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.