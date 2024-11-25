Listen To Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show Podcast – "State Privacy Laws"

Episode 8 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2, is now available. Listen to "State Privacy Laws" here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

State privacy laws continue to evolve rapidly, challenging businesses to keep pace. By the end of 2024, businesses will need to comply with up to nine comprehensive state privacy laws, with more laws slated to come into force in 2025 and 2026. To date, all such laws draw inspiration from both the first comprehensive state privacy law—the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)—and the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). But there are differences.

In this episode, Venable partner Kelly Bastide discusses which laws, if any, apply to your business and how to develop a practical compliance program that harmonizes with the different laws.

