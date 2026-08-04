How The Modern Plea Bargain Undercuts The Constitutional Right To A Jury Trial

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A legal expert examines how the modern plea-bargaining system has fundamentally undermined the constitutional right to jury trial that the Founders considered essential to American liberty. The analysis explores historical context from the American Revolution and discusses recent Supreme Court signals suggesting potential reconsideration of longstanding plea bargaining practices.
Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of men gathered in Philadelphia to declare America’s independence from Great Britain. The familiar story centers on taxes — especially on tea — and the colonists’ dramatic protest in Boston Harbor. But the grievances articulated by the colonists in the Declaration of Independence went far deeper than disputes over taxation. They reflected a struggle over a fundamental feature of self-government: the right to a trial by jury.