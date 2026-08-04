How The Modern Plea Bargain Undercuts The Constitutional Right To A Jury Trial

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of men gathered in Philadelphia to declare America’s independence from Great Britain. The familiar story centers on taxes — especially on tea — and the colonists’ dramatic protest in Boston Harbor. But the grievances articulated by the colonists in the Declaration of Independence went far deeper than disputes over taxation. They reflected a struggle over a fundamental feature of self-government: the right to a trial by jury.

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Originally published by The Hill.