U.S. Supreme Court To Decide Standard For Analyzing Excessive Fines Clause Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether courts analyzing Eighth Amendment Excessive Fines Clause challenges should consider the gravity of a defendant's specific wrongdoing or evaluate the underlying offense purely in the abstract. This case, arising from Alaska's forfeiture of a $95,000 plane for transporting three cases of beer to a dry community, could significantly impact how courts assess whether government-imposed fines are grossly disproportional to offenses. The decision may have far-reaching imp

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The U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in Jouppi v. Alaska to decide the level of generality to apply—the seriousness of the specific defendant's conduct or of the abstract offense—in analyzing whether a fine is grossly disproportional to the offense and therefore violates the Eighth Amendment's Excessive Fines Clause.

Kenneth Jouppi was convicted of knowingly transporting alcoholic beverages to a dry community in Alaska. Jouppi loaded the equivalent of three cases of a customer's beer on his plane; one six-pack was visible in a plastic grocery bag. For that offense, Alaska sought forfeiture of Jouppi's plane worth roughly $95,000.

The Alaska Supreme Court upheld that forfeiture under the Eighth Amendment, holding that it was "not grossly disproportional to the gravity of the harm caused by Jouppi's alcohol importation offense." In analyzing the harm caused by the offense, the court invoked the harms of "alcohol abuse in rural Alaska" in the abstract. Alcohol abuse, the Court said, "leads to increased crime; disorders, such as alcoholism; conditions, such as fetal alcohol spectrum disorder; and death, imposing substantial costs on public health and the administration of justice." That context, the Court continued, made it "clear that the illegal importation of even a six-pack of beer causes grave societal harm."

Jouppi asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take his case, arguing that the Alaska Supreme Court's abstract approach conflicted with the more granular approach taken by four state high courts and most federal courts of appeals. On July 20, 2026, the Court agreed to hear his case. Specifically, the Court granted review to decide whether, in analyzing an Eighth Amendment Excessive Fines challenge, courts should consider the gravity of: (i) "the specific defendant's wrongdoing," or (ii) "the underlying offense purely in the abstract."

This case could have important implications for defendants in government enforcement actions. At a high level of generality, almost every potential harm can be seen as existential. As then-Judge Gorsuch wrote: "The more abstract the level of inquiry, often the better the governmental interest will look. At some great height, after all, almost any state action might be said to touch on 'one or another of the fundamental concerns of government: public health and safety, public peace and order, defense, revenue.'" Allowing government officials to invoke abstract interests thus allows for greater fines than if those officials were forced to justify fines in light of concrete, specific wrongdoing.

Although this case arises in the criminal context, it could nonetheless have important implications for civil defendants. For one thing, many of today's so-called "civil" laws look more like punishments that have historically been characterized as criminal. For another, courts are actively weighing in on whether the Eighth Amendment applies to penalties for civil infractions too—so the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to decide the issue soon.

The Supreme Court will hear the case next Term and likely issue its ruling by July 2027.

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