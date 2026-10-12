Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast: Conversations That Matter (Video)

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Hosted by Sam Schwartz-Fenwick with special guest Lynn Kappelman

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What happens when a trial involves issues that jurors may view through the lens of personal values, lived experience or strong opinions about corporate accountability? In this episode of the Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast, Sam Schwartz-Fenwick and Lynn Kappelman discuss how jury consultants can help legal teams better understand those perspectives before they enter the courtroom.

From testing reactions to workplace videos to developing more effective voir dire, the episode highlights practical tools for understanding how jurors may interpret a case. The discussion demonstrates why an independent perspective can be invaluable in refining the trial narrative, anticipating juror concerns and keeping the outcome focused on the evidence.