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12 October 2026

Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast: Conversations That Matter (Video)

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Seyfarth Shaw LLP

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Explore how jury consultants help legal teams navigate workplace trials involving sensitive cultural issues by testing juror reactions, refining voir dire strategies, and keeping verdicts focused on evidence rather than personal biases.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Sam Schwartz-Fenwick and Lynn Kappelman
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Hosted by Sam Schwartz-Fenwick with special guest Lynn Kappelman

What happens when a trial involves issues that jurors may view through the lens of personal values, lived experience or strong opinions about corporate accountability? In this episode of the Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast, Sam Schwartz-Fenwick and Lynn Kappelman discuss how jury consultants can help legal teams better understand those perspectives before they enter the courtroom.

From testing reactions to workplace videos to developing more effective voir dire, the episode highlights practical tools for understanding how jurors may interpret a case. The discussion demonstrates why an independent perspective can be invaluable in refining the trial narrative, anticipating juror concerns and keeping the outcome focused on the evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Sam Schwartz-Fenwick
Sam Schwartz-Fenwick
Photo of Lynn Kappelman
Lynn Kappelman
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