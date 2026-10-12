How Defense Counsel Can Avoid “Nuclear Verdict Nightmares”

Nuclear verdicts continue to be a significant concern for defense counsel, particularly in cases involving catastrophic injuries. While the financial consequences can be substantial, the impact often extends beyond damages awards. High-profile verdicts can affect a company’s reputation, public perception, and long-term business interests.

Understand the Challenge

A nuclear verdict has been defined as an exceptionally high jury award that exceeds what would typically be considered reasonable or rational. According to Robert Tyson’s Nuclear Verdicts: Defending Justice For All, defense counsel who fail to address key trial fundamentals frequently increase the risk of an adverse outcome.

Tyson argues that many large verdicts can be traced to avoidable strategic mistakes: “If you research large jury verdicts, you will find defense counsel almost always failed to do at least one, if not all, of these ten things.”1 Though many of Tyson’s suggestions are “not intuitive or comfortable,”2 if executed well, they will lead to a more reasonable plaintiff’s verdict, or even a complete defense verdict.

Begin with the End in Mind

One practical lesson is to prepare for trial from the outset of litigation. As the FranklinCovey principle “Begin with the End in Mind” suggests, defense counsel should build case strategy around how jurors will ultimately receive the evidence. Early planning allows them to develop themes, evaluate exposure, and identify issues before they become trial problems.

One of the most valuable preparation tools available is the mock trial. Much more than a dress rehearsal, this early research enables defense counsel to build the strongest case, tailored to the expected jury pool, and address nuclear verdict risks. Even when discovery is still underway, the legal team can evaluate how witnesses, themes, and presentations may be perceived.

Apply Mock Juror Insights

The value of a mock trial extends far beyond predicting an outcome. Mock juror feedback allows defense counsel to identify early vulnerabilities, refine messaging, and better understand the factors that may influence deliberations and damages awards. By analyzing both juror reactions and the reasoning behind them, attorneys can make more informed strategic decisions well before trial.

Mock-juror feedback can help defense counsel:

Identify weaknesses in the case before they become problems at trial

Evaluate strengths and exposure, supporting informed settlement or trial strategies

Refine defense themes and messaging to ensure they resonate with jurors

Inform voir dire strategy by highlighting attitudes, expectations, and potential biases

Test evidence and witness testimony, including perceptions of credibility

Understand the jury's "why," revealing what drives juror conclusions and decisions

Strengthen courtroom communication through practice and constructive feedback

The dress rehearsal aspect of mock trials is still quite valuable. In an era when trial opportunities are increasingly limited, this provides a practical way for defense counsel to build confidence, hone skills, and position cases for more favorable outcomes.

Attorney Takeaway

As Tyson emphasizes, avoiding a nuclear verdict often comes down to addressing potential problems before they reach the courtroom.3 Mock trials reveal how jurors process evidence and react to damages requests. Those insights can help defense counsel strengthen litigation strategy at every stage and reduce exposure to exceptionally high verdicts.

Footnotes