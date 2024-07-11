ALERT: SBA Small Business Certifications Paused On August 1, 2024 For System Upgrade

The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced that all SBA managed certifications will be paused for approximately one month starting August 1, 2024, while the agency merges its certification process into one unified system. New certification applications will not be accepted during the upgrade period, which is expected to end in early September.

This upgrade applies to multiple small business certification programs, including Veteran- Owned Small Business (VOSB), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone), and 8(a) Business Development Program.

What does this generally mean for small businesses that rely on SBA certifications?

Companies that need a new certification or to recertify before September should consider applying soon, as applications submitted before August 1 will be processed during the pause in the order received.

If you currently have a recertification application under review, no special action is required at this time. SBA will continue processing all previously submitted applications.

Note, keep in mind that SBA previously granted a one-year extension for any previously certified WOSB and EDWOSB companies whose current expiration date falls between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025.

If you have a proposal deadline that may be affected by your certification status, consider reaching out to SBA now at certifications@sba.gov, with the solicitation number, agency, and bid due deadline.

Companies should continue to monitor SBA's website for updates regarding specific program guidance or potential extensions due to the certification pause.

If you need to certify or recertify prior to August 1, 2024, there may still be time to apply prior to the SBA certification pause. A lapse in certified status could lead to your business losing out on access to sole-source and set-aside contracts before certification reopens in September.

