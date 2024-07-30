SBA Will Pause Certification Applications During Website Maintenance

On August 1, 2024, the Small Business Administration (SBA) will temporarily stop accepting applications for small-business certifications while it upgrades the certify.sba.gov website. This will affect new applications and certifications for Woman-Owned (including Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned), HUBZone, Veteran Owned (including Service-Disabled Veteran Owned), and 8(a) small businesses, which are required to apply for certification via the website. The SBA is requesting new applicants to wait to submit their applications until the upgrade is completed, which is expected to occur in early September.

Applications submitted prior to August 1 will continue to be processed during the upgrade period. For companies needing to renew their certification during the upgrade period, the SBA has stated those companies will receive guidance specific to their certification program. Companies that are scheduled to renew during the upgrade but have not yet received any information should contact the SBA for guidance.

The SBA is also requesting companies that have upcoming deadlines for proposals that require confirmation of their certification status that could be impacted by the upgrade shutdown to contact certifications@sba.gov and provide the contract number, agency, and bid due date. The SBA will also be providing more guidance on this issue, which will be available at https://certify.sba.gov/upgrade. If you have questions, please contact our government contracts and construction group.

