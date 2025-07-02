H.R. 1 – What Corporations, Non-Profits, And Trade Associations Need To Know (Podcast)

self Political Law · H.R. 1 – What Corporations, Non-Profits, and Trade Associations Need to Know

This episode is the first in a series of podcasts on H.R. 1, a bill that has been introduced in Congress that would affect campaign finance, lobbying, ethics, and voting laws. In this episode, Partner Mark Renaud and Special Counsel Eric Wang break down how the law will affect corporate and trade association political activity through increased disclosure, CEO certifications, disclaimers, and other regulatory approaches.

