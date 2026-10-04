The Deserve to Win Podcast Episode 51 features GenAI CEO Tom Ryan discussing strategic exit planning while delivering critical updates on TCPA regulations and FCC policy changes. This episode provides essential insights for businesses navigating telecommunications compliance and corporate transition strategies.

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally recognized litigation and privacy law firm handling complex federal litigation and advising on emerging privacy and telecommunications issues. Built on integrity, hard work, loyalty, and gratitude, the firm delivers sophisticated legal counsel with a straightforward, client-first approach and a commitment to doing things right.

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Absolutely MASSIVE TCPA and FCC updates coming down the pipe in Deserve to Win Podcast 51.

The team breaks down several CRITICAL new TCPA developments before engaging interview with Bigly Sales CEO Tom Ryan.

Bigly Sales as a high-end AI voice sales solution that leans into compliance and drives incredible ROI.

Tom was ahead of the curve and came to market with his solution just before the market was saturated with GenAI voice options-- but Bigly Sales leaned INTO compliance whereas many solutions steered clear of it.

That decision has made all the difference for Tom as he says he approached near daily about making an exit-- and this is an important lesson for numerous businesses out there in the era of fast-rising AI adoption.

You want to position yourself for a PROFITABLE exit? Yes you need to obtain adoption, show revenue growth and have a product with promise.

But you ALSO need to demonstrate COMPLIANCE and a blue print for LEGAL deployment of your solution to get past inhouse gatekeepers-- and that's where Troutman Amin, LLP comes into play.

Clients have said Troutman Amin, LLP lawyers have added hundreds of millions of dollars to their valuations and helped guide SaaS and CPaaS platforms through years of compliant growth to arrive at exits on OUTSTANDING multiples.

Compliance isn't an afterthought in this world-- it is a core component of the value investors want to see, and a Troutman Amin, LLP backing has PROVEN to be a marketplace differentiator.

Tom brings an amazing look at his own path to success-- and the investments he has made in assuring Bigly Sales is positioned at the top of the compliance heap.

But the big news comes before the interview:

The FCC is set to make a MASSIVE change to the TCPA's revocation rules and we provide highlights; The FCC has also issued an NPRM that may change how SMS can be sent and how the DNC rules are interpreted for subsidiaries and affiliates-- must watch!; The Finish Line chooses #biglaw counsel to defend it in a TCPA class action and it LOSES THREE TIMES to a guy WITH NO LAWYER-- AWFUL!; Concora Credit pays $9.3MM to settle a TCPA class action-- with over $1MM of that going to future TCPA compliance spend. Is this a gift to its own lawyers? (What? How? Why?--we discuss); Also Texas lawyers buying leads need to be EXTREMELY cautious not to violate the state's barratry laws-- $50k per violation penalties! (Baroness will discuss at MTMP in Vegas on October 13, 2026!); and A court in Florida holds the DNC rules only apply to landlines and cell phones are not covered by the TCPA's DNC rules at all!!! Just huge huge news.

All of this and, of course, we provide a breakdown on the Cal Football program as Troutman Amin, LLP is the OFFICIAL law firm of the University of California at Berkeley Golden Bears athletic program!

You MUST WATCH ALL of this episode!

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