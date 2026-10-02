Should I Settle With The SEC Or Go To Court? Key Considerations (Video)

Should you settle with the SEC or go to court? If you are facing an SEC enforcement action or have received a Wells Notice, deciding whether to negotiate a settlement or litigate the matter is one of the most critical decisions of your professional career

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Should you settle with the SEC or go to court? If you are facing an SEC enforcement action or have received a Wells Notice, deciding whether to negotiate a settlement or litigate the matter is one of the most critical decisions of your professional career.

In this video, former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel David R. Chase breaks down the key strategic, financial, and legal factors corporate executives, brokers, and investment advisors must weigh before deciding to fight or settle a SEC enforcement action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.